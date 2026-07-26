Salado Village Voice

John Dexter (J.D) Blevins

March 13 1935

July 20, 2026

John Dexter (J.D.) Blevins passed away peacefully on July 20, 2026 with his wife Linda by his side. He had suffered a lengthy battle against chronic health issues and dementia. He was blessed to receive dedicated care from the staff at Georgetown Living and their service is deeply appreciated.



J. D. (John Dexter) Blevins was born March 13, 1935, in Chilhowie, Virginia, to Luther and Charity Blevins. He completed his education in Chilhowie schools before joining the United States Army in 1953. During his enlistment, he completed basic training at Fort Campbell, KY, parachute “jump” school at Fort Benning, GA, ski training in Colorado and Arctic training in Alaska. J.D. was later deployed as an Airborne Ranger to Japan.

After his Army service, J.D. moved to Texas to join his brothers at Blevins Lumber Co. There he honed his skills as a bricklayer, using what he learned to start his own masonry business as well as opening a brick supply company. Always determined to move forward, J.D. launched his homebuilding career in Temple. His intelligence and hard work were rewarded as clients soon appreciated his well-crafted designs. J.D. built many premium and executive homes in Temple.

In 1986, he moved to Salado, specializing in custom home design and construction in the Mill Creek and Salado area. The key to his success was personal service and a genuine desire to give clients what they wanted. The result was that J.D. didn’t just build houses – he crafted homes which lasted. Most of his clients became lasting friends. He retired in 2012

As a young man, J.D. enjoyed boxing, racing spèedboats, fishing and bowling. In later years his interests included golf, motorcycles, vintage automobiles, Baylor athletics and Texas Rangers baseball. J.D. was also an avid hunter, enjoying South Texas, but ranging further to Mexico, Colorado and Alaska.

He was active in the Temple Area Home Builders Association and served as a school board member for Troy ISD.

J.D. married Linda Marinik on October 24, 1986. They enjoyed a full and happy life, often traveling back to his early home in Virginia to visit family and friends and to drive the scenic mountain roads.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Blevins; children, Dexter Blevins (Donna), Melinda Tucker (Jeffrey) and Leah Mancuso (Dale); grandchildren, Jordan Sutton, Karah Russell, Dustin Blevins, Ethan Blevins, Collin Tucker and Matthew Lawyer; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his eight siblings, Virgil Blevins, Herbert Blevins, James Blevins, Larry Blevins, Zella Dove, Lucille Roland, Rhoda Marion and Sadie Drake; and infant great granddaughter Riley.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 29 at 2 p.m., at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, with Pastor Donnie Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home from 6 – 8 pm.