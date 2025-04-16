Salado Village Voice

John Kirkland (Kirk) Michaux

January 18, 1941

April 12, 2025



John Kirkland (Kirk) Michaux passed away peacefully at his home on the Solana Ranch, April 12, 2025. He was 84 years old. Kirk was born on January 18, 1941 in Houston, Texas to parents Frank W. Michaux of Houston and Retta Hazelip Michaux of Greenviile, Mississippi.

Kirk spent his early years in Houston, Texas, attending The Kinkaid School. For high school, he attended the Sewanee Military Academy before graduating from Avon Old Farms in Connecticut.

He attended the University of Texas and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon, fraternity, an organization he supported for decades, including acting as the Chapter Advisor.

Kirk married Julie Ann Gentry of Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967. They moved to Austin, where they raised their two children. Kirk was active in the commercial real estate business in Austin, developing apartment complexes and several office buildings. Kirk also served as the Director of the Texas Department of Commerce, supporting economic development throughout Texas. Some of Kirk’s favorite times in Austin were spent at the Knebel Little League field, where he served as the Commissioner, UT Football games, and sitting on a backyard patio with friends and family.

In 1995 Kirk and Julie moved to the Solana Ranch, the ranch Kirk’s parents started in 1950. Although the two intended to be there for only a few years, Kirk and Julie became immersed in Salado and the surrounding communities and have now lived there almost thirty years. The Solana Ranch is a Michaux family legacy and Kirk treated it as such. He spent countless hours ensuring that Solana Ranch enhanced the local environment and wildlife, while also generously supporting the community. In 2017, Kirk proudly accepted the Lone Star Land Steward Award from the Texas Parks and Wildlife, celebrating and honoring the years of stewardship and wildlife management at Solana Ranch.

In his later years, Kirk’s best and most cherished memories came from celebrating and enjoying his grandchildren. Whether he was at a football game, sitting in the stands of a baseball or softball field, or on the sidelines of a volleyball court, Papa was rooting for his grandchildren. He also enjoyed and celebrated the academic accomplishments of each of his grandchildren and loved each one dearly.

Kirk is survived by his wife of 59 years, Julie, his son, Mike Michaux (wife DeeDee) and his daughter Lisa Michaux (husband Snap Pearson). Kirk is also survived by his five grandchildren, Kirkland Michaux, Gracie Michaux, Will Magids, Brooke Magids and Marin Magids, two step-grandchildren, Sydney and Peyton Pearson, his nephew Frank Michaux (wife Elizabeth) and his niece Caroline Michaux.

Kirk was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Retta Michaux, and his brother, Frank Michaux, III.

Services will be held Friday, April 25 at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Joseph Episcopal Chapel, 881 N. Main Street, Salado, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to any of the following wonderful places: St. Joseph Episcopal Church, 881 N. Main Street, Salado, Texas 76571, Our Hospice House, 5235 Tollbridge Road, Belton, Texas 76513, or The Helping Hand Home for Children, 3804 Ave. B., Austin, Texas 78751.

Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home, Salado.