Salado Village Voice

April 3, 1945

September 7, 2025

Joseph Leroy, “Joe”, Bentley, age 80, of Salado, went home to be with the Lord on September 7, 2025. For two decades he was the minister of Salado United Methodist Church.

A service of remembrance will be held at the Salado United Methodist Church at 10 AM on September 20, 2025. In Joe’s honor, the family welcomes donations to the Salado United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.

Joe Bentley



Joe was born April 3, 1945 in Baird, Texas, to Joseph and Margaret (Elizabeth) Bentley. From early on, he was a man who believed in hard work, faith, and laughter.

For twenty years, he served as the preacher at Salado United Methodist Church, guiding people through life’s joys and struggles with honesty, compassion, and a deep understanding of what others were going through.

After his time in the pulpit, Joe continued serving his community with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department as Fire Marshal and Deputy Sheriff for another two decades.

Whether in the church, or in uniform, Joe lived to serve others.

The heart of Joe’s story wasn’t just his service. It was his family, and the simple joys he treasured. He was married to Norma Bentley, his steady partner in life. Together they raised two children: Russell (Rusty) Bentley and wife Tanya Romankova, and daughter Mary Bentley, with her partner Chad Sortor. One of Joe’s greatest delights was being “Grandpa” to his three grandsons—Garrett, Gabriel, and Alexander Bentley.

Joe had a knack for fixing things—cars, trucks, tractors, or just about anything with a motor. He was just as happy out hunting rocks as he was turning wood into something beautiful. Dominoes around the kitchen table, or with coffee-drinking buddies, was one of his favorite pastimes. If you sat down with him, you knew you’d be treated not only to a game but also to a story or a joke – because Joe always had one ready! He never met a stranger, and he had a way of making anyone feel like an old friend within minutes.

Joe also leaves behind his siblings, Jobeth Corwin and husband Tommy, Eileen Miller and husband Carol, Robbye Plummer, and Jerry Bentley and wife Jan, as well as countless friends who became family along the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Bentley, and his “Mama” and “Daddy”, Steward and Bertha Bentley.

Joe’s life was a story of service, laughter, and faith: a story told best by those who shared a table, a conversation, a game, or a laugh with him. He will be deeply missed, but his stories, his humor, and his love will live on in all who knew him.

A service of remembrance will be held at the Salado United Methodist Church at 10 AM on September 20, 2025. In Joe’s honor, the family welcomes donations to the Salado United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.