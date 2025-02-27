Salado Village Voice

Joyce Dell Clemons

July 22, 1938

February 13, 2025

Joyce Dell Clemons passed away February 13, 2025 at the age of 86.

Joyce Dell Hammonds was born on July 22, 1938 in a farmhouse east of Floydada, Texas. She married Jep Clemons, Jr. of Brownwood, Texas on April 13, 1957. They reared two children and lived a life of travel for 33 years, until her husband passed in 1990.

She is survived by her two children, daughter Suzy Bay and husband Frankie Bay, of Blanket, Texas and son Jep Clemons III, of Austin, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Burial took place Feb. 15 in Zephyr, Texas. A family memorial service was held Feb. 22 in Blanket.