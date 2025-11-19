Salado Village Voice

Joe Carroll, Jr.

November 20, 1945

November 17, 2025



Joe Carroll Jr., long-time lawyer, jurist and civic leader, passed away peacefully on November 17th, 2025 at his home in Salado following a long illness, three days shy of his 82nd birthday.

Judge Joe Carroll



Joe was born in San Francisco, CA to Joe Carroll Sr. and Marjorie Hinds Carroll. His parents met during the second World War when Joe Sr. was stationed in California as a Base Legal Officer and Marjorie worked as a legal secretary.

Following the end of the war, the family moved back to Temple where his father returned to law practice.

Joe graduated from Temple High School in 1961. He continued his education at Temple (Junior) College, and later graduated from University of North Texas in 1965 and Baylor Law School in 1968.

He joined the Texas Airborne National Guard in 1969 and served until 1975.

After completing law school, Joe returned to Temple and re-opened his late father’s law practice. In 1970 he was appointed county attorney for Bell County.

In 1971 he married Susan Moreau of Port Arthur, TX. They shared their lives for 54 years.

In 1972, Joe was elected district attorney for Bell, Lampasas and Mills Counties. Four years later he retired from elected office and founded the law firm Carroll, Carroll & Brown with his brother Jimmy and their close friend Gerald Brown.

In 1988, Joe ran for and was elected judge of the 27th judicial district ultimately serving 24 years in that position.

In 2014, after 30 years of distinguished public service, he retired to devote more time to his horses and cows, land conservation and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Susan Moreau Carroll, his children Rachael Carroll, Tony Carroll (Darla) Leah Carroll (Dan) and five grandchildren. Joe’s brother and sister, Jimmy Carroll and Marjo Carroll survive him as well.

Following a private burial at Texas State Cemetery in Austin, a visitation and celebration of Joe’s life will be held on Saturday November 22 from 10am-12pm at the Presbyterian Church of Salado where Joe and Susan were members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple College Foundation, 2600 S. First Street, Temple, Texas. 76504.

