Salado Village Voice

Julio “J” Quiroz

April 27, 1945

June 1, 2026



Julio “J” Quiroz, Jr., 81 of Salado, Texas, joined his Lord and Savior on June 1, 2026.



J was born on April 27, 1945 in McGregor, Texas. He was raised in Moody, Texas and graduated from Moody High School in 1963. He attended Howard Payne University. He met and fell in love with Ferral Lee Reid in 1964, and they were married in Rogers, Texas on April 30, 1965.

J was an engineer for the Santa Fe/BNSF railroad for 35 years before retiring in 2005. After retiring from the railroad, he worked part-time at Mill Creek Golf Course for 15 years.

J surrendered his life to the Lord in July 1978. He was a devout Christian and a member of First Baptist Church in Salado, Texas for 33 years. He was a deacon in the church for 30 years. He also served as a Sunday school teacher and in various other capacities. J’s life was filled with an intense and abiding love for the Lord. He was a strong example of Christian love and light to his family and others.

He loved the game of golf, and he was an avid reader. His favorite pastimes were traveling with his “Honey”, Ferral, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ferral Quiroz; his daughter Lisa Palomino and husband Anthony of Salado; his son, Chris Quiroz and wife Sylvia of Temple; his brother, Andy Quiroz and wife Pat of Tyler; his sister Mary Thomson and husband John of Kankakee, IL, and many nieces and nephews.

“Papa J” is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Presley and Nico Curtis, Kamylle and Josh Coleman, Christopher and Bailey Quiroz, Cooper Quiroz, Kelsey Palomino, Allie Quiroz, Tucker Quiroz, and Noah Quiroz.

He is also survived by his seven great-grandchildren: Brooke Curtis, Bailey Curtis, Bryce Curtis, Christopher Quiroz, Isabella Quiroz, Parker Coleman, and Asher Coleman.

J was preceded in death by his mother Maria Quiroz, his father Julio “Joe” Quiroz Sr., his stepmother Pat Quiroz, his youngest brother Joel Quiroz, and his sister-in-law Nan Quiroz.

Those who knew J will remember him for his unwavering faith in God, his love for family, and his happy, playful, and friendly demeanor.

Visitation will be held at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, TX on June 3, 2026 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church Salado, TX on June 4, 2026 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery in Belton, TX.

Paid obituary