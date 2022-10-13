JV Boys place second at District Meet

Salado Junior Varsity boys cross country team came in second place in the District Meet held Oct. 10 at Waco Connally.

Camden Aycock led the boys with a second place finish of 20:25.8. Connor Lynch was fourth with a time of 20:35/6. Brody DeLukie was fifth with a time of 21:03.8; Sean Murray was ninth with a time of 21:33.1 and Logan White was 12th with a time of 21:50.2.

Also running for the JV boys were Jade Fields, 13th, 21:51.3; Cesar Castaneda, 14th, 21:56.5; Wesley Engleking, 15th, 22:10.2; Robert Joiner, 16th, 22:16.9; Chance Heck, 18th, 23:22.4; Evan Hardt, 20th, 23:48.5.