JV Eagles shut out Gatesville

Salado JV Eagles shut out the Gatesville Hornets 22-0 in a home district game Oct. 7. The win improves the Eagles to 3-3 on th year and 1-0 in district play.

Fullback James Renick scored on a 12 yard run in the first quearter.

Quarterback Lincoln Hossfeld scored in the second quarter on a 6 yard run.

Halfback Phoenix Flores broke loose for a 33 yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Flores was named Offensive Player of the game.

Caleb Dockray was named Defensive Player of the game.

“We came out at the beginning of the game setting the tone by shutting Gatesville down with our great defense,” Coach Dusty Youngblood said. “Our offensive took over and scored on three drives. It was a great first win back from the bye week. Looking forward to another district opponent when we play Connally.”

The Eagles go on the road Oct. 14 against Connally Cadets.