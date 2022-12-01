Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

You are here: Home / Salado Sports / Salado Lady Eagles Basketball / JV Lady Eagles compete in Eastview Tournament

JV Lady Eagles compete in Eastview Tournament

by

Salado JV Red Lady Eagles are 4-5 on the year after going 2-3 in the Eastview JV basketball tournament.

SHS 31

VHS 29

Salado beat Vandegrift 31-29 in the Eastview Tournament.

Scoring for the girls were Guthrie, 14 points, Liebig, 9 points, Tutor, 6 points and Matthews, 2 points.

SHS 28

CHS 30

Salado lost in overtime, 30-28, to Killeen Chaparral in the Eastview Tournament.

Scoring for Salado were Liebig, 23, Tutor and Haas, 2 points each and Guthrie, 1 point.

SHS 52

BHS 33

Salado beat Belton in the Eastview Tournament 52-33. Liebig led the girls with 23 points, followed by Guthrie, 16 points, Tutor, 5 points, Klein, 4 points and Williamson and Mechell Estrada, 2 points each.

SHS 35

Pflugerville 47

Salado lost to Pflugerville, 47-35, in the Eastview Tournament.

Scoring for Salado were Liebig, 14 points, Guthrie, 8 points, Tutor and Klein, 4 points each, Matthews and Williams, 2 points each and Estrada, 1 point.

 

Related posts:

Lady Eagles win 2 of 5 in Coach Smith TournamentDecember 8, 2022
Coach Smith Tournament tips off Dec. 1November 30, 2022
Lady Eagles off to 5-3 start in young basketball seasonNovember 22, 2022
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin