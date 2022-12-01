JV Lady Eagles compete in Eastview Tournament

Posted on by Tim Fleischer

Salado JV Red Lady Eagles are 4-5 on the year after going 2-3 in the Eastview JV basketball tournament.

SHS 31

VHS 29

Salado beat Vandegrift 31-29 in the Eastview Tournament.

Scoring for the girls were Guthrie, 14 points, Liebig, 9 points, Tutor, 6 points and Matthews, 2 points.

SHS 28

CHS 30

Salado lost in overtime, 30-28, to Killeen Chaparral in the Eastview Tournament.

Scoring for Salado were Liebig, 23, Tutor and Haas, 2 points each and Guthrie, 1 point.

SHS 52

BHS 33

Salado beat Belton in the Eastview Tournament 52-33. Liebig led the girls with 23 points, followed by Guthrie, 16 points, Tutor, 5 points, Klein, 4 points and Williamson and Mechell Estrada, 2 points each.

SHS 35

Pflugerville 47

Salado lost to Pflugerville, 47-35, in the Eastview Tournament.

Scoring for Salado were Liebig, 14 points, Guthrie, 8 points, Tutor and Klein, 4 points each, Matthews and Williams, 2 points each and Estrada, 1 point.

 

Related posts:

Lady Eagles fall to Burnet on the road 52-49December 14, 2022
Salado Lady Eagles host JV basketball tournamentDecember 14, 2022
Lady Eagles win 2 of 5 in Coach Smith TournamentDecember 8, 2022
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

About Me

Sed ut perspiciatis unde omnis iste natus voluptatem fringilla tempor dignissim at, pretium et arcu. Sed ut perspiciatis unde omnis iste tempor dignissim at, pretium et arcu natus voluptatem fringilla.

Recent Posts

Our Privacy Policy

Receive the newspaper via email

By subscribing to the free emailed version of the Salado Village Voice, you will receive it on Monday, four days after paid subscribers received theirs in their email inbox on Wednesday.

©2022 Salado Village Voice | Theme by SuperbThemes
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin