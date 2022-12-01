JV Lady Eagles compete in Eastview Tournament

Salado JV Red Lady Eagles are 4-5 on the year after going 2-3 in the Eastview JV basketball tournament.

SHS 31

VHS 29

Salado beat Vandegrift 31-29 in the Eastview Tournament.

Scoring for the girls were Guthrie, 14 points, Liebig, 9 points, Tutor, 6 points and Matthews, 2 points.

SHS 28

CHS 30

Salado lost in overtime, 30-28, to Killeen Chaparral in the Eastview Tournament.

Scoring for Salado were Liebig, 23, Tutor and Haas, 2 points each and Guthrie, 1 point.

SHS 52

BHS 33

Salado beat Belton in the Eastview Tournament 52-33. Liebig led the girls with 23 points, followed by Guthrie, 16 points, Tutor, 5 points, Klein, 4 points and Williamson and Mechell Estrada, 2 points each.

SHS 35

Pflugerville 47

Salado lost to Pflugerville, 47-35, in the Eastview Tournament.

Scoring for Salado were Liebig, 14 points, Guthrie, 8 points, Tutor and Klein, 4 points each, Matthews and Williams, 2 points each and Estrada, 1 point.