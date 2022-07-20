Kevin Michael Edwards

December 27, 1973

July 13, 2022

Services for Kevin Michael Edwards will be held Saturday, July 23, 10:00 am at Broecker Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Robert Pendergraft, officiating. Burial follows in Salado Cemetery.

Kevin was born on December 27, 1973, to Barbara and Michael Edwards in Memphis, Tennessee. The family moved to Texas when Kevin was 4 years old. He attended Salado schools and graduated from Belton High School, Temple College, and North Texas University at Denton, TX.

Kevin was always a busy, curious person with a keen dry sense of humor, commenting on everyday matters. He worked from an incredibly early age land mowing; fiberglass, metal polishing, welding, building engines and boats, etc. He could make most anything go smoother and faster. He worked on numerous machines and valued his impressive inventory of Snap-On-tools.

Kevin was running a boat business by the age of 22, and later a bail bond business, and a repo company. He was known for his hard work, integrity and dependability. Kevin always helped others: family, friends, or someone stranded on the roadside.

Kevin was a talented craftsman with exact standards. He fished, hunted, and raced boats; he came from a racing family. In recent years his love was geared toward desert racing. His desert racing truck was his pride and joy.

The last few years, he was also busy developing land to be used for his offices and a new storage unit facility. His plans were to build a home facing the lake and he wanted his mom and dad to, also, build a home on the property. Kevin was always full of plans.

A couple of his favorite expressions were: “Get it done” and “Edwards’ never quit.”

In May of 2021, he was diagnosed with lung cancer, although, he never smoked. Kevin fought the battle for over a year, but he kept going and believed, until the end, that he would get better. He loved and was always ready to help his family.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Barbara and Michael Edwards; sister, Michelle Edwards Komnenovich and husband, Dan.

