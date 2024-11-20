Salado Village Voice

By Tim Fleischer

Editor-in-Chief

Salado Lady Eagles had no answer for University of Alabama commit Laney Hennessee in their three-set loss at the 4A State Semi-Finals to the Wimberley Lady Texans Nov. 19 at St. Edward’s University in Austin.

Wimberley won the first set 25-17 with Hennessee registering six kills along the way.

The Lady Texans jumped out to a 4-0 lead, extending it to 9-5 before Salado called a timeout.

Wimberley built up their lead to 21-12 when Elsie Law slammed a kill into the court for the side out. Kaylee Bragg followed that with an ace to close the lead to 21-14.

The Lady Texans extended it to 24-14 when Salado got the side out. Payton Ortega served an ace to close it to 24-17 before Hennessee got the final point for the Lady Texans’ 25-17 win.

In the second set, Wimberley took an early 8-4 lead, tacking on four points on Hennessee’s serve before Salado could get a side out on a kill by Haley Brown to make the score 13-5. On her serve, Salado closed the score to 13-7 with blocks by Macy Morris assisted by Kael Wilcox Charli Niu. Hennessee’s kill at 14-7 got the side out to Wimberley.

The Lady Texans added a point on Ashton Shipman’s serve before Wilcox got a kill for the side out at 16-8.

Hennessee recorded four more kills, including the final point in the second set, as Wimberley took it 25-11.

The third set proved much more competitive as Ortega and Morris combined for blocks, Ortega had a kill, Law had two kills, and Morris had a kill to pull within one 9-8. Brown tied it with a kill at 9-9, before Wimberley ran up three points. Brown and Morris then combined for back-to-back team blocks to get within one, 12-11.

The Lady Texans then went on a run for their biggest lead of the set, 18-12. A bit later Wilcox had a kills to close to within four, 19-15.

A kill by Law and a kill and a block by Morris helped Salado close to within two, 21-19 before Wimberley rattled off two more points. Brown’s kill made it 23-20 and she took the service to close within one, 23-22 on a kill by Morris.

Wimberley responded with a Hennessee kill for the side out and 24-22 lead. Mariah McCoy and Cameron Thames blocked a shot for the match point, 25-22.

Salado ends its season with a second straight trip to the 4A State Semi-Finals and a record of 40-8.

The Lady Eagles graduate three starters: Libero Shelby Hollywood, Middle Blocker Macy Morris, and Outside Hitter Kael Wilcox.