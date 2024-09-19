Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles started district play last week by sweeping Jarrell in three sets, following a non-district loss to Liberty Hill.

1 2 3 F

SHS 25 25 25 3

JHS 13 21 9 0

Salado handled the visiting Jarrell Lady Cougars in three sets Sept. 13, 25-12, 25-21 and 25-9.

Haley Brown had three aces to lead Salado. Also scoring aces were Mazzy Johnson, two and Charli Niu, Macy Morris, Shelby Hollywood, one each.

Kael Wilcox had nine kills to lead Salado, followed by Brown, eight, Morris, six, Elsie Law, five, Johnson, four, Niu, three, and Kate Maedgen, one.

Law and Johnson had two blocks, followed by Niu, Morris and Brown, one each.

Niu made 26 assists to lead Salado, followed by Morris, two and Hollywood, Maedgen, Karlee Konarik and Lola Haas, one each.

Brown made seven digs to lead the Lady Eagles. Also recording digs were Niu, six, Morris, five, Hollywood, Wilcox and Maedgen, four each, Kaylee Bragg, three, Johnson and Konarik, two each and Law, one.

Kael Wilcox at net for the Lady Eagles against Liberty Hill. (photo by Royce Wiggin)



1 2 3 4 F

SHS 25 23 19 22 1

LHHS 16 25 25 25 3

Salado Lady Eagles lost in four sets to Liberty Hill Lady Panthers, 25-16, 23-25, 19-25, 22-25, on Sept. 10.

Hollywood was the only Lady Eagle to score an ace.

Wilcox led Salado with 15 kills, followed by Payton Ortega, 12, Brown, 11, Law, seven, Niu, five, Johnson, three, Morris and Hollywood, one each.

Morris had six blocks to lead Salado, followed by Law, five, Ortega, four, Brown and Wilcox, three each and Niu, one.

Niu led Salado with 41 assists, followed by Hollywood, Maedgen and Brown, two each and Johnson and Law, one each.

Johnson had 16 digs to lead the girls, followed by Brown, 14, Hollywood, 13, Niu, eight, Ortega, seven, Wilcox, six, Maedgen, five, Konarik, three and Law, Morris and Kaylee Bragg, one each.



