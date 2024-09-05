Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles won the Academy volleyball tournament to improve to 23-4 on the season. As of presstime, the girls are seventh in the 4A TGCA poll.

SHS 25 25 2

THS 11 16 0

The Lady Eagles swept Thorndale 25-11, 25-16 in the first round of the Academy tournament Aug. 29.

Aces: Macy Morris, Kaylee Bragg and Payton Ortega, 2 each; Haley Brown, 1.

Kills: Kael Wilcox, 8, Brown, 6, Ortega, 5, Elsie Law and Mazzy Johnson, 2 each, Morris and Shelby Hollywood, 1 each.

Blocks: Johnson, 2, Morris and Law, 1 each.

Assists: Johnson, 20, Karlee Konarik, Lola Haas and Wilcox, 1 each.

Digs: Bragg, Ortega, Hollywood, Wilcox and Brown, 4 each, Haas, Konarik and Kate Maedgen, 3 each, Morris, 2.

1 2 F

SHS 25 25 2

RHS 8 16 0

Salado swept Rogers 25-8 and 25-16 in the second round of the Academy tournament Aug. 29.

Aces: Brown, 5, Morris, 2, Bragg and Hollywood, 1 each.

Kills: Brown, 8, Law, 5, Morris and Ortega, 3 each, Wilcox, 2, Johnson, 1.

Blocks: Ortega and Law, 1 each.

Assists: Johnson, 18, Morris, Haas and Bragg, 1 each.

Digs: Ortega and Johnson, 3 each, Johnson, Brown and Wilcox, 2 each, and Konarik, and Maedgen, 1 each.

1 2 F

SHS 25 25 2

THS 11 14 0

Salado swept Thrall 25-11 and 25-14 in the third round of the Academy tournament.

Aces: Johnson and Ortega, 3 each, Johnson, 1.

Kills: Wilcox and Law, 5 each, Ortega and Brown, 4 each, Morris, 3, Bragg and Johnson, 1 each.

Blocks: Law, 3, Wilcox and Johnson, 1 each.

Assists: Johnson, 18, Ortega and Charli Niu, 1 each.

Digs: Wilcox, 4 and Brown, 4 each, Johnson and Hollywood, 3 each, Bragg, 2, Konarik, Maedgen and Law, 1 each.

1 2 3 F

SHS 25 22 15 2

BHS 9 25 10 1

Salado beat Burnet in three, 25-9, 22-25 and 15-10 to reach the championship match of the Academy tournament Aug. 31.

Aces: Brown and Ortega, 2 each, Morris and Hollywood, 1 each.

Kills: Wilcox, 10, Brown, 7, Ortega, 4, Morris and Law, 3 each, Bragg and Johnson, 1 each.

Blocks: Morris, 4, Johnson, 3, Law, 2 and Brown and Ortega, 1 each.

Assists: Johnson, 21, Hollywood, 4 and Brown, 1.

Digs: Johnson, 11, Hollywood and Morris, 4 each, Ortega, Konarik and Maedgen, 3 each, Brown and Wilcox, 2 each, Bragg, 1.

1 2 3 F

SHS 25 20 15 2

GCP 18 25 13 1

Salado beat Gateway College Prep, 25-18, 20-25-15-13, in the finals to win the Academy tournament Aug. 31.

Aces: Brown, 3, Ortega and Johnson, 1 each.

Kills: Wilcox, 8, Brown and Law, 5 each, Morris, 2, and Ortega and Johnson, 1 each.

Blocks: Morris and Law, 3 each, Ortega, Johnson and Wilcox, 1 each.

Assists: Johnson, 16, Morris, Ortega and Hollywood, 1 each.

Digs: Hollywood, 13, Brown, 7, Johnson, 3, Ortega, 2, and Bragg and Maedgen, 1 each.

SHS 21 25 25 3

AHS 18 15 20 0

Salado swept Academy in a non-district home match, 25-18, 25-15 and 25-20 Aug. 27.

Aces: Morris, 3, Johnson, 1.

Kills: Wilcox, 10, Law and Brown, 9 each, Ortega, 8, Morris and Johnson, 1 each.

Blocks: Law, 5, Johnson, 3, Morris and Wilcox, 2 each, Brown, 1.

Assists: Johnson, 32, Maedgen, 3, Law, 1.