Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles won the Academy volleyball tournament to improve to 23-4 on the season. As of presstime, the girls are seventh in the 4A TGCA poll.
SHS 25 25 2
THS 11 16 0
The Lady Eagles swept Thorndale 25-11, 25-16 in the first round of the Academy tournament Aug. 29.
Aces: Macy Morris, Kaylee Bragg and Payton Ortega, 2 each; Haley Brown, 1.
Kills: Kael Wilcox, 8, Brown, 6, Ortega, 5, Elsie Law and Mazzy Johnson, 2 each, Morris and Shelby Hollywood, 1 each.
Blocks: Johnson, 2, Morris and Law, 1 each.
Assists: Johnson, 20, Karlee Konarik, Lola Haas and Wilcox, 1 each.
Digs: Bragg, Ortega, Hollywood, Wilcox and Brown, 4 each, Haas, Konarik and Kate Maedgen, 3 each, Morris, 2.
1 2 F
SHS 25 25 2
RHS 8 16 0
Salado swept Rogers 25-8 and 25-16 in the second round of the Academy tournament Aug. 29.
Aces: Brown, 5, Morris, 2, Bragg and Hollywood, 1 each.
Kills: Brown, 8, Law, 5, Morris and Ortega, 3 each, Wilcox, 2, Johnson, 1.
Blocks: Ortega and Law, 1 each.
Assists: Johnson, 18, Morris, Haas and Bragg, 1 each.
Digs: Ortega and Johnson, 3 each, Johnson, Brown and Wilcox, 2 each, and Konarik, and Maedgen, 1 each.
1 2 F
SHS 25 25 2
THS 11 14 0
Salado swept Thrall 25-11 and 25-14 in the third round of the Academy tournament.
Aces: Johnson and Ortega, 3 each, Johnson, 1.
Kills: Wilcox and Law, 5 each, Ortega and Brown, 4 each, Morris, 3, Bragg and Johnson, 1 each.
Blocks: Law, 3, Wilcox and Johnson, 1 each.
Assists: Johnson, 18, Ortega and Charli Niu, 1 each.
Digs: Wilcox, 4 and Brown, 4 each, Johnson and Hollywood, 3 each, Bragg, 2, Konarik, Maedgen and Law, 1 each.
1 2 3 F
SHS 25 22 15 2
BHS 9 25 10 1
Salado beat Burnet in three, 25-9, 22-25 and 15-10 to reach the championship match of the Academy tournament Aug. 31.
Aces: Brown and Ortega, 2 each, Morris and Hollywood, 1 each.
Kills: Wilcox, 10, Brown, 7, Ortega, 4, Morris and Law, 3 each, Bragg and Johnson, 1 each.
Blocks: Morris, 4, Johnson, 3, Law, 2 and Brown and Ortega, 1 each.
Assists: Johnson, 21, Hollywood, 4 and Brown, 1.
Digs: Johnson, 11, Hollywood and Morris, 4 each, Ortega, Konarik and Maedgen, 3 each, Brown and Wilcox, 2 each, Bragg, 1.
1 2 3 F
SHS 25 20 15 2
GCP 18 25 13 1
Salado beat Gateway College Prep, 25-18, 20-25-15-13, in the finals to win the Academy tournament Aug. 31.
Aces: Brown, 3, Ortega and Johnson, 1 each.
Kills: Wilcox, 8, Brown and Law, 5 each, Morris, 2, and Ortega and Johnson, 1 each.
Blocks: Morris and Law, 3 each, Ortega, Johnson and Wilcox, 1 each.
Assists: Johnson, 16, Morris, Ortega and Hollywood, 1 each.
Digs: Hollywood, 13, Brown, 7, Johnson, 3, Ortega, 2, and Bragg and Maedgen, 1 each.
SHS 21 25 25 3
AHS 18 15 20 0
Salado swept Academy in a non-district home match, 25-18, 25-15 and 25-20 Aug. 27.
Aces: Morris, 3, Johnson, 1.
Kills: Wilcox, 10, Law and Brown, 9 each, Ortega, 8, Morris and Johnson, 1 each.
Blocks: Law, 5, Johnson, 3, Morris and Wilcox, 2 each, Brown, 1.
Assists: Johnson, 32, Maedgen, 3, Law, 1.