Salado Village Voice

By Tim Fleischer

Editor-in-Chief

Salado Lady Eagles will face the Sealy Lady Tigers in the bi-district round of the 4A-Div. 1 volleyball playoffs in a match to be played at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Bastrop High School.

For the fourth straight year under Coach Clint Brown, the Lady Eagles went undefeated through district play, finishing the regular season with a 39-5 record, 10-0 in District 24-4A.

Sealy is the runner-up in District 23-4A with a 27-12 record, 11-3 in District.

The Lady Eagles, ranked #1 in all three polls, Volleyball Insiders, Texas Girls Coaches Association and Maxpreps, are set to dominate the Region III Bracket. Only two other teams are ranked in the top 20, China Spring at #8 and Bellville at #11. Salado has beaten China Spring twice already this year, both in four sets.

SHS 25 21 25 25 3

CSHS 13 25 8 29 1

The Lady Eagles beat the #8 China Springs Lady Cougars in three sets in Salado’s last district home match of the inaugural year for the new court.

Naomi Niu led the girls with 3 aces, followed by Ayvah Smith, 2 and Charli Niu, 1.

Mazzy Johnson led the girls with 20 kills, followed by Naomi Niu, 12, Kaylee Bragg, 9, Smith, 5 and Charli Niu and Blakeley Pekar, 4 each.

Charli Niu had 4 aces, followed by Presley Ortega, Naomi Niu and Smith, 2 each and Bragg and Johnson, 1 each.

Naomi Niu had 7 blocks to lead Salado, followed by Smith, 5, Charli Niu, 2 and Bragg, Pekar and Katie Rich, 1 each.

Ortega led the girls with 16 digs, followed by Johnson and Smith, 11 each, Naomi Niu, 8, Kate Maedgen, 7 , Charli Niu and Avery Ruiz, 4 each and Brylynn Beavers, 1.