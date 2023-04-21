Salado Village Voice

The Lady Eagles will face Lampasas in the Bi-District round of the Softball Playoffs, Game 1 is tentatively Friday April 28, 6 p.m. at Lampasas. With game 2 Saturday April 29 in Salado at 2 p.m. with game 3 following 30mins after as necessary.

Prior to trouncing China Spring 16-3 and advancing to the Playoffs Salado Lady Eagles shut out both of their opponents last week to improve to 9-0 in District 23-4A softball and 21-10 on the year.

R H E

Gatesville 0 1 0

Salado 9 14 0

Salado’s Bri Waters and Brooke McLaurin combined to allow one hit and shut out the Gatesville Lady Hornets, 9-0, on April 14.

Allyson Schauer hits a Triple against Gatesville

Waters pitched five innings, allowing one hit, walking two and striking out 11 for the win.

McLaurin pitched two innings in relief, striking out five.

Salado scored a run in the second inning. Katey Bartek singled and scored on a two-out triple by Allyson Schauer.

The Lady Eagles scored seven runs in the third inning. Harley Droulliard and Ryley Litchfield singled, both scoring on a homerun by Waters. Giselle Salazar tripled, followed by walks to Bartek and McLaurin to load the bases. Schauer singled to plate Salazar. Lexi Dudeczka doubled to score Bartek and McLaurin. Salazar scored on a single by Droulliard. Litchfield also singled before the final two outs were recorded to end the frame.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Bartek singled and scored on a double by McLaurin for the ninth run.

Litchfield hit 3-for-3 and scored a run to lead the Lady Eagles at the plate.

Four other Lady Eagles had multiple hits. Schauer was 2-for-2 with 2 RBI and a run. McLaurin was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Bartek was 2-for-3 with 3 runs. Droulliard was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

Waters went 1-for-3 with 3 RBI on her homerun.

Dudeczka went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI.

Salazar was 1-for-4.

R H E

Salado 2 5 0

Robinson 0 4 0

Lexi Dudeczka’s two-run homer with two outs in the top of the fifth lifted the Salado Lady Eagles over the Robinson Lady Rockets, 2-0, on April 11 and secured the District 23-4A softball championship.

Dudeczka had three of the Lady Eagles’ five hits in the game. She had singles in the first and third inning, and was left stranded both times.

Brooke McLaurin had a single, a stolen base and a run scored for Salado, leading off the fifth with a shot to right field.

Allyson Schauer had a single on a shot to left, and was left stranded on second in the third.

Freshman Raelynn Van Zee had half of the Lady Rockets’ four hits with a single in the second and a triple to deep right. Peyton Richarda and Addison Williams also had singles for Robinson.

Schauer got the win for Salado, pitching the entire game. She struck out seven, walked none and allowed four hits.