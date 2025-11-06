Salado Village Voice

For the fourth year in a row, Salado Lady Eagles are heading to the Region III Semi-Finals, after sweeping La Grange 25-18, 25-12 and 25-12.

They will face Bridge City Saturday Nov. 8, 1 p.m. at Madisonville High School in the Region III Semi-Finals. Bridge City is the second place team in 4A Region III District 18, with a record of 34-12. Haley Brown blocks against La Grange in Area playoff win Nov. 3. (photo by Royce Wiggin)



1 2 3 F

SHS 25 25 25 3

LGHS 16 13 12 1

Salado Lady Eagles swept La Grange 25-16, 25-13 and 25-12 in Thrall on Nov. 3.

Charli Niu and Mazzy Johnson led the girls with 3 aces each, followed by Ayvah Smith, 2 and Haley Brown and Naomi Niu, 1 each.

Elsi Law led the girls with 12 kills, followed by Johnson and Brown, 7 each, Naomi Niu, 6, and Charli Niu and Kaylee Bragg, 2.

Law had 5 blocks to lead the girls, followed by Charli Niu, 3 and Blakely Pekar and Johnson, 1 each.

Charli Niu had 31 assists to lead Salado, followed by Presley Ortega and Bragg, 1 each.

Johnson and Ortega led the girls with 8 digs each, followed by Charli Niu, 7, Kate Maedgen, 3, Naomi Niu, Bragg and Brown, 2 each and Ayvah Smith and Kinsley Kopriva, 1 each.

Mazzy Johnson digs in the Lady Eagles Bi-district playoff win over Robinson Oct. 30. (photo by Royce Wiggin)

1 2 3 F

SHS 25 25 25 3

RHS 11 19 15 0

Salado Lady Eagles swept Robinson Lady Rockets 25-11, 25-19, 25-15 in the bi-district round of the 4A-Div. 2 volleyball playoffs Oct. 30.

Presley Ortega led the girls with 5 aces, followed by Naomi Niu, 3, Charli Niu, 2 and Ayvah Smith, Kaylee Bragg, Mazzy Johnson and Haley Brown, 1 each.

Johnson led the girls with 10 kills, followed by Brown, 9, Elsie Law, 4, Smith, 3, Naomi Niu, 2, Bragg, 1.

Naomi Niu led the girls with 4 blocks, followed by Smith, 2, Bragg, Charli Niu, Johnson, Brown and Law, 1 each.

Charli Niu led the girls with 22 assists, followed by Ortega, 6, Bragg, 1.

Ortega had 11 digs to lead Salado, followed by Johnson, 9, Smith,7, Charli Niu, 5, Brown and Kate Maedgen, 3 each, Naomi Niu, 2.

Salado Lady Eagles beat #6 6A Austin High in a warm up match 25-18, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22 on Oct. 27.