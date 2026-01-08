Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles Basketball defeated Lorena 51-45 in a home game Nov. 18. Read more: Lady Eagles Basketball beat Lorena

1 2 3 4 F

SHS 20 17 15 11 63

PHS 13 7 6 12 38

Salado Lady Eagles beat Palmer 63-28 in the first round of the tournament Nov. 20.

Riley Guthrie led the girls with 12 points, 7 rebounds, an assist, 7 deflections, 4 steals and a block.

Jemma Camp followed with 11 points, 5 rebounds, 8 deflections, 4 steals and a block.

Also scoring were: Kate Maedgen, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 deflections and 2 steals; Morgan Riggs, 8 points, 1 rebound, an assists, a deflection and 2 steals; Karlee Konarik, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 deflections and 4 steals; Mack Lewis, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, a deflection and a steal; Bri Tutor, 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 deflections and 2 steals; McKenna Hoellen, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 deflections and a steal; Addy McCoin, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 deflection and a block.

1 2 3 4 F

SHS 6 8 11 1 26

NFHS 3 18 8 12 41

Salado lost to North Forney 41-26 Nov. 21.

Riley Guthrie led the girls with 10 points, 3 rebounds, an assists, 4 deflection, 3 steals and a block.

Also scoring for Salado for Salado were these: 7 points, a rebound, 2 deflections; Karlee Konarik, 4 points, 1 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 deflections and a steal; McKenna Hoellen, 2 points, 3 deflections and a steal; Bri Tutor, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 deflections and Mack Lewis, 1 point, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 deflections, 2 steals.

1 2 3 4 F

SHS 14 13 15 16 58

VHS 4 5 12 16 37

Salado got out ahead of Van and coasted to a 58-37 win Nov. 21.

Riley Guthrie led the girls with 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 6 deflections, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Karlee Konarik followed with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 deflections and 3 steals.

Jemma Camp had 12 points, 6 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections, a steal and a block.

Also scoring were Morgan Riggs, 3 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and a steal; McKenna Hoellen, 2 points, 3 rebounds and an assist; Ava Uranga, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 deflections and a steal; Addy McCoin, 2 points, a rebound and 3 assists, Jenna Goodman, 2 points, a rebound, an assist.

1 2 3 4 F

SHS 13 19 12 9 53

KHS 12 9 12 12 45

Salado beat Kaufman 53-45 Nov. 21.

Karlee Konarik led the girls with 25 points, 6 rebounds, an assist, 8 deflections and 10 steals.

Riley Guthrie followed with 11 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, 5 deflections and a steal.

Also scoring were Addy McCoin, 7 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and a steal; Jemma Camp, 4 points, 6 rebounds, an assists, 5 deflections, a steal and a block; Jenna Goodman, 2 points, a rebound, 2 assists, 6 deflections and 4 steals; Mack Lewis, 2 points, a rebound, 2 assists, 2 deflections and a steal and Bri Tutor, 2 points and a rebound.

1 2 3 4 F

SHS 18 14 6 8 46

PHS 17 11 5 14 47

Poteet outscored Salado 14-8 in the fourth to get a 47-46 win on Nov. 22.

Riley Guthrie led the girls with 23 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, 3 deflections and a steal.

Karlee Konarik followed with 10 points, 10 rebounds and an assist.

Also scoring were Jemma Camp, 6 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks; Morgan Riggs, 3 points, 2 rebounds, an assist; Bri Tutor, 2 points, 2 rebounds, a deflection and a steal; Mack Lewis, 2 point, 4 assists, a deflection and 2 steals.