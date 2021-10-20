Lady Eagles beat Burnet in 5

Varsity girls come back from being down 2-0

The Lady Eagles had their calendar marked for weeks after letting a 2 set lead slip away in Burnet during their first meeting and tonight’s match had a poetic ending as Salado completed a comeback of their own, down 0 sets to 2.

The Red Posse came out strong and held a commanding 21-17 lead in the first, but the scrappy Lady Dawgs would not go quietly as they came back and won the first 23-25 only making two errors. It was the same song, different verse in the second set as the Lady Eagles let another 21-17 lead slip away to fall 23-25 again, putting them in a deep hole. With a great home atmosphere and team grit, Salado caught fire in the third set crushing their opponent 25-10. The Lady Eagles would ride this momentum and cruise to a 25-18 victory in set 4 to even the match a 2 apiece. It was anyone’s game in the 5th set, but the Salado Lady Eagles were determined to return the favor of an 0-2 comeback and would do just that winning the final set 15-10.

It was a total team effort top to bottom. Senior hitters Lainey Taylor and Kenslee Konarik would bring the heat all match. Taylor would collect 17 kills and an incredible 10 aces on the night. Konarik had a huge game as well with 12 kills and 3 blocks. Junior setter Haleigh Wilk played outstanding with a stat line of 7 kills, 8 aces, and 41 assists. Freshmen Macy Morris was big as well with 7 kills and 3 blocks. Jordan Ferguson would hold the defense down with a phenomenal performance out of serve receive.

JV Red

It was a difficult night for the JV Red Lady Eagles as they lost in two sets 17-25 and 17-25.

JV White

The Lady Eagle JV White team came out flat and lost the first set 6-25. They would compete much better in the second, but still fall 20-25.

With the win tonight, the Lady Eagles move into a tie for first place with Burnet with two matches to play. Salado is on the road in a big match with Gateway on Friday with game times at 5pm and 6pm.

Go Eagles!!