Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

You are here: Home / Salado Sports / Salado Lady Eagles Volleyball / SHS Varsity Lady Eagles Volleyball / Lady Eagles beat China Spring in 5 to win District Championship

Lady Eagles beat China Spring in 5 to win District Championship

by

Salado Lady Eagles are District 23-4A champions after beating the China Spring Lady Cougars on their home court in a five-set match.

Salado Lady Eagles celebrate winning the fifth set against China Spring and earning the District championship. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)

The Lady Eagles won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-23. The Lady Cougars won the third and fourth set to force the tie-breaker 25-18 and 25-23.

In the deciding set, Salado took an early 7-4 lead but China Spring fought back to tie the set at 11-11. Haleigh Wilk gave an assist to Livia Niu and Grace Clemons served an ace to go up 13-11. Wilk gave an assist to Reese Rich to break China Spring’s service and make the score 14-12. The Lady Eagles won on a block by Niu.

In the first set, Salado jumped out to a 3-1 lead on Wilk’s service, thanks to a kill by Niu and an ace by Wilk.

China Spring dogged the heels of the Lady Eagkes, getting within one, 9-8 before Salado extended to a 18-12 lead with kills by Wilk, a block for a kill by Nie, and Wilk setting to Reese Rich for five kills in the run.

The Lady Cougars chipped away at the lead and closed within three, 22-19 but Salado won 25-20 on Sara Ellis’s service on a kill by Macy Morris with an assist from Niu.

Ladies Eagles celebrate winning the District Championship. They are (front row, from left) Macy Morris, Reese Rich, Grace Clemons, Livia Niu; (back row, from left) Head Coach Kristi Wilk, Sara Ellis, Elsie Law, Haleigh Wilk, Haley Brown, Jordan Ferguson, Elly Wade, Katey Bartek and Assistant Coach Clint Brown.

China Spring opened the second set with 9-3 lead before a four-point surge on Niu’s service that included two aces to get to within on 9-8.

The Lady Cougars led by two, 15-13, but Wilk served for four aces in one run to give Salado a 17-16 lead.

The Lady Eagles held on, with China Spring getting to within one point at three  different times, 22-21, 23-22 and 24-23.

Salado won the second set on a dink into a void by Wilk for the point.

China Spring controlled the third set throughout, leading by as much as seven at 22-15 and holding off the Lady Eagles for a 25-18 win.

The fourth set was far more competitively with four lead changes in the set. China Spring took over at the end, three straight points for a come-from-behind wind to force the tie-breaking set.

Wilk led the girls in serving with 7 aces. Jordan Ferguson and Clemons followed with 2 aces each and Rich and Niu each had an ace,

Morris led the girls with 15 kills, followed by ich, 11 kills, Niu, 9 kills, Wilk, 8 kills, Elsie Law, 2 kills and Haley Brown, a1 kill,

Niu had 5 blocks to lead the girls, followed by Morris, 3 blocks, Rich, 2 blocks and Wilk and Brown, 1 block each.

Wilk had 26 assists, Niu had 11 assists, Rich had 2 assists and Ellis, Ferguson, Law, Brown and Clemons each had 1 assist.

Wilk led Salado with 16 digs, followed by Rich, 13, Ellis, 11, Niu, 10, Ferguson, 7, Brown, 5 and Law and Katey Bartek, 2 each.

 

« of 3 »

Related posts:

Lady Eagles make it 15 in a row with 5-set win over RobinsonOctober 19, 2022
Lady Eagles undefeated in District with win over China SpringOctober 13, 2022
Lady Eagles extend winning streak to 8 gamesSeptember 28, 2022
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin