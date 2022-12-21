Lady Eagles beat Lady Badgers 57-49

Salado Lady Eagles beat the Lampasas Lady Badgers, 57-49, in a non-district home game Dec. 13 before heading into the Christmas break.

Ally Ihler puts up a shot against the Lampasas Lady Badgers. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)

The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Badgers 14-9 in the first and 12-11 in the second for a 26-20 halftime lead. The Lady Badgers outscored Salado 20-10 in the third to take a 40-37 lead.

Salado came roaring back in the fourth, scoring 20 points and holding Lampasas to just 6 points.

Harley Droulliard hit three three-pointers in the fourth to lead the rally. She had five three points altogether and led the girls with 20 points. She also had 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 deflections and 3 steals.

Elsie Law had a double double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Law also had an assist, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

Also scoring for Salado were Lorali Bookout, 6 points, 3 rebounds, an assist; Ariel Cebreco, 6 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, 3 deflections and a block; Ally Ihler, 5 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 deflections and 4 steals; Karlee Konarik, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 deflections and a steal.

The girls will play in the Thorndale Varsity Tournament Dec. 26-27.