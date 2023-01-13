Lady Eagles beat Lorena

he Salado Lady Eagles traveled to Lorena for a 7:30 match. While the score remained tied at the half, these ladies showed up in the seconnd half putting in three solid goals to end the game 3-0.

Goals were scored by Haley Piatak, Shelby Hollywood, and Sydney Lange with assists coming from Lexi Rice, Mady Rosamond, and Kamilla Grimmer. Goalkeepers Taylor Dabney and Fran Blancaflor, along with their formidable defense, claimed another shutout! Keep up the good work, ladies!

Front Row: Kamilla Grimmer, Sydney Lange, Lexi Rice, Skylar Gardner, Mady Serna, Payton Cunningham

Middle Row: Haley Piatak, Taylor Dabney, Fran Blancaflor, Izzy Blancaflor, Cassie Vargas, Shelby Hollywood, Leyla Peralta, Melanie Morrow

Back Row: Madyson Rosamond, Jillian Taylor, Kennedy Anthony, Ashlyn Williams, Evelyn Ackerman, Rachel Bender, Reese Lange, Maddy Schulz