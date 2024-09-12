Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles split their non-district games with Troy and West last week, with each extending to five sets.

1 2 3 4 5 F

SHS 25 23 23 25 15 3

WHS 21 25 25 20 13 2

Salado beat the West Lady Trojans in a five-set match Sept. 6.

After winning the first set 25-21, Salado dropped the second and third sets 23-25. They won the fourth set 25-20 and fended off West in the fifth 15-13. The Lady Eagles led by five in the fifth, 10-5 before letting West back into the tie-breaker, 13-14 on an extended volley.

Scoring aces in the game were Mazzy Johnson, 5, Charli Niu, 3 and Haley Brown and Shelby Hollywood, 1 each.

Recording kills were Brown, Payton Ortega, 12 each, Kael Wilcox and Elsie Law, 11 each, Niu, 10, Macy Morris, 4 and Wilcox, 1 each.

Niu led in assists with 46, followed by Ortega and Wilcox, 3 each, Hollywood and Kate Maedgen, 2 each and Morris, Johnson and Law, 1 each.

Hollywood had 27 digs to lead Salado, followed by Brown, 22, Hollywood, 9, Wilcox and Maedgen, 7 each.

1 2 3 4 5 F

SHS 21 21 25 25 11 2

THS 25 25 11 16 15 3

Troy Lady Trojans jumped out to a two-set lead, winning both by a four-point margin, before Salado bounced back to dominate the third and fourth sets, 25-11 and 25-16; however, Salado could not win the tie-breaker to lose in five on Sept. 3 at home.

Scoring aces were Johnson, 2, and Morris, Hollywood and Brown, 1 each.

Brown and Wilcox had 12 kills each to lead the girls. Also scoring kills were Law, 10, Morris, 6, Ortega, 5, Niu and Johnson, 4 each.

Law led the girls with 7 blocks, followed by Niu, Morris and Brown, 2 each and Ortega and Wilcox, 1 each.

Niu led the girls with 32 assists, followed by Johnson, 7, Maedgen 4, Hollywood, 3, Wilcox, 2 and Morris, 1.

Brown made 20 digs to lead Salado, followed by Niu, 18, Hollywood, 15, Johnson, 13, Ortega 7, Morris and Wilcox, 3 each, Kaylee Bragg, 2 and Law, 1.