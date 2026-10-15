Salado Village Voice

The #1 Salado Lady Eagles continue their romp through District 24-4A, sweeping La Vega, Robinson and Gatesville, improving to 36-5 and 7-0 in district play.

The Lady Eagles will host China Spring, which is 5-1 in district play, on Oct. 20.



1 2 3 F

SHS 25 25 25 3

LVHS 6 16 7 0

The Lady Eagles blew past La Vega Oct. 6, winning 25-6, 25-16, 25-7.

Charli Niu led the girls with 6 aces, followed by Avery Ruiz, 4, Kaylee Bragg, Kate Maedgen and Presley Ortega, 2 each and Mazzy Johnson and Brylie Metz, 1 each.

Johnson led the girls with 12 kills, followed by Ayvah Smith, 7, Bragg, 4, Charli Niu and Naomi Niu, 3 each, and Katie Rich, 1.

Charli Niu had 23 assists, Ortega, 3 and Naomi Niu, 1.

Smith had 2 blocks.

Ortega had 6 digs, Kinsley Kopriva, 4, Naomi Niu Smith, 3 each, Charli Niu and Ruiz, 2 each and Rich, 1.

1 2 3 F

SHS 25 25 25 3

RHS 11 11 14 0

Salado swept the Robinson Lady Rockets 25-11, 25-11 and 25-14 on Oct. 8.

Presley Ortega led the girls with 4 aces, followed by Charli Niu and Avery Ruiz, 2 each and Kate Maedgen and Ayvah Smith, 1 each.

Smith led the girls with 11 kills, followed by Mazzy Johnson, 8, Naomi Niu, 7, Kaylee Bragg, 5, Blakeley Pekar, 3 and Kendal Curtis, 1.

Charli Niu had 20 assists, followed by Ortega, 2, Naomi Niu and Smith, 1 each.

Smith had 2 blocks, followed by Pekar and Johnson, 1 each.

Ortega led the girls with 11 digs, followed by Charli Niu, 9, Smith and Kinsley Kopriva, 3 each, Bragg and Ruiz, 2 each and Naomi Niu and Brylie Metz, 1 each.