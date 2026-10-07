Salado Village Voice

By Tim Fleischer

Editor-in-Chief

For the first time in school history, the Salado Lady Eagles are ranked #1 in 4A volleyball in all three polls: Texas Volleyball Insiders, Texas Girls Coaches Association and Maxpreps.



The girls have been ranked #2 by TGCA behind Wimberley for most of the season following losses early in the season to state-ranked 5A Georgetown and 6A schools Westlake, Midway, Harlen and Jenks (Oklahoma) during the tournament season.

“This incredible accomplishment is a reflection of the hours, hard work, dedication, and buy-in from every person who makes up the Salado Volleyball family,” Coach Clint Brown said.

“Being ranked #1 is special, but what means even more is the culture, relationships, and work that have been built along the way,” he added.

The Lady Eagles beat the #9-ranked China Spring Lady Cougars on their home court and swept Connally in three sets last week. The wins put Salado alone at the top of District 24-4A volleyball at 4-0 and 33-5 on the year.

1 2 3 4 F



SHS 25 30 25 25 3

CSHS 19 33 13 16 1

Salado Lady Eagles took four sets to beat China Spring on their home court Oct. 2.

Mazzy Johnson led the girls with 4 aces, followed by Ayvah Smith and Presley Ortega, 3 each, and Charli Niu, 2.

Johnson had 18 kills, Naomi Niu, 17, Kaylee Bragg, 12, Ayvah Smith, 7, Charli Niu, 5 and Blakeley Pekar, 1.

Charli Niu had 42 assists, Ortega, 6, Smith, 5 and Johnson, Kate Maedgen and Kinsley Kopriva, 1 each.

Naomi Niu had 4 blocks, Charli Niu, 3, Pekar and Johnson, 2 each and Smith, 1.

Ortega had 18 digs, Maedgen, 11, Charli Niu and Johnson, 8 each, Smith, 7, Naomi Niu, 3 and Avery Ruiz, 1.

1 2 3 F

SHS 25 25 25 3

CHS 18 13 18 1

Salado swept Connally 25-18, 25-13 and 25-18on the road Sept. 30.

Charli Niu had 9 aces, followed by Presley Ortega, 5, Ayvah Smith and Kaylee Bragg, 2 each and Mazzy Johnson, 1.

Johnson had 15 kills, Bragg, 8, Naomi Niu, 7, Smith, 3, Charli Niu and Blakeley Pekar, 2 each.

Charli Niu had 32 assists and Ortega had 2.

Naomi Niu had 3 blocks while Smith, Bragg, Johnson and Pekar all had 1.

Ortega had 8 digs, Johnson, 7, Kate Maedgen, 4, Charli Niu and Bragg 2 each and Avery Ruiz, 1.