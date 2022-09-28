Lady Eagles extend winning streak to 8 games

Varsity

Salado Lady Eagles faced a familiar foe in former district opponent Georgetown Gateway (12-5) on Sept. 20 at home.

Salado came into the match with a six game winning streak, which would be tested against a good hitting Lady Gators team with a six game winning streak of their own. The Lady Eagles would waste no time showcasing their talents in a dominating 25-14 first set victory. The second set would find a similar fate for the Lady Gators as Salado took a commanding 2-0 lead after cruising to a 25-19 win. With their backs against the wall, Gateway would get back in the fight with a 25-15 third set win, but Salado would step on the gas again the fourth, 25-18 to extend the winning streak. S/RS Livia Niu would play great at the net with 6 blocks and 8 kills to go along with a pair of aces. Senior DS Katey Bartek played great defense with 17 digs and some impressive plays to keep the ball alive. Opposite of Niu, S/RS Haleigh Wilk would play well also with 5 kills, 2 aces, 4 blocks, and 16 assists.

The Lady Eagles beat La Vega in three straight sets Sept. 23 in the first district match, 25-9, 25-14, and 25-8 to extend their winning streak to eight games and improve their season record to to 21-14.

Haleigh Wilk led the girls with 6 kills, 5 aces and 1.5 blocks. Macy Morris had 4 kills and 3.5 blocks. Kuvua Buy had 7 kills. Reese Rich and Haley Brown both had 3 kills and Elsie Law had a kill.

JV Red

Salado’s JV Red team had to battle, but came away with a three set victory over the Lady Gators 27-25, 17-25, and 25-16. Excellent defense by Shelby Hollywood and much offense provided by OHs Karlee Konarik and London Woods would lead the Lady Eagles to victory.

JV White

The JV White convincingly defeated the Lady Gators in two (25-14, 25-19). Strong serving from Shelby Dodge would keep Gateway on their heels much of the night.

Reported by Clint Brown