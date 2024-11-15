Salado Village Voice

The #2 Salado Lady Eagles will face district foe #3 Gateway College Prep in the 4A-II Region 3 finals 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor Mayborn Campus Center.

The Lady Eagles, District 24-4A-II Champion, swept Robinson, Caldwell and Bridge City to reach the finals and achieve a record of 39-7, 12-0 in district.

The Lady Gators, District 24-4A-II runners up, beat Lorena, 3-10, Sealy 3-0 and Madisonville 3-0 to reach the finals and achieve a record of 30-5, 10-2 in district.

Salado beat Gateway 25-18 20-25, 15-13 in the Academy tourney. In District 24-4A-II, the Lady Eagles beat the Lady Gators in three sets (25-21, 25-22, 25-22) on Sept. 20 and in five sets (19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 16-25, 15-10) on Oct. 15.

The winner will go to the State semi-final to face the winner of the Region 4 final. Navarro and Sweeny were scheduled to play and Wimberley and were scheduled to play in matches after press-time for this edition.

1 2 3 F

SHS 25 25 25 3

BCHS 16 8 14 0

Salado swept Bridge City 25-16, 25-8, 25-14 on Nov. 11 at the Berry Center in Cypress to reach the Region 3 Final volleyball match.

Charli Niu scored seven aces to lead Salado, followed by Payton Ortega, two, and Kaylee Bragg, one.

Haley Brown led the girls with 12 kills, followed by Ortega and Macy Morris, seven each, Elsie Law, six, Kael Wilcox, five, and Niu and Mazzy Johnson, one each.

Morris had three blocks, followed by Niu and Law, two each.

Niu had 29 assosts. followed by Johnson and Shelby Hollywood, two each, and Law, one.

Johnson had eight digs, followed by Brown, six, Niu and Ortega, five each, Hollywood, four, Bragg, Wilcox, Morris and Kate Maedgen, two each.

1 2 3 F

SHS 25 25 25 3

CHS 20 12 12 0

Salado swept Caldwell in the Area Round 25-20, 25-12, 25-12 Nov. 7 at Taylor High School.

Charli Niu had two aces and Shelby Hollywood had one.

Haley Brown led the girls with 13 kills, followed by Kael Wilcox, 11, Elsie Law, 10, Macy Morris, six, Payton Ortega, five and Niu, two.

Morris led the girls with four blocks, followed by Law, three, Wilcox, two, and Niu and Brown, one each.

Niu made 28 assists, followed by Hollywood and Brown, two each, and Law, one.

Hollywood led the girls with 10 digs, followed by Mazzy Johnson and Niu, five each, Kate Maedgen and Ortega, three each, Wilcox, Law and Brown, two each, and Morris, one.