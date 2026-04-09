Salado Village Voice

Ryleigh Stifflemire’s shot across the Salado goal was knocked in by a Lady Eagle defender, giving Celina a 2-1 edge in the 69th minute of the 4A, Div. 1 State Championship April 9. The Lady Bobcats would go on to win the championship, their fifth straight.



Salado drew first blood at 42:04 on a shot by Lucy Johnson to the bottom left of the goal, assisted by Cassidy Lange.

Celina answered quickly on a shot to the top left by Ryleigh Stifflemire at 49:32.

Though the first period was scoreless, Celina took seven shots, while Salado took two shots.

Brinlee Broussard saw her shot to the bottom left of the net saved by Celina’s Emme Norman at 5:42 in the first.

Mady Serna had her shot to the bottom center of the net defended by Norman at 13:54 in the first.

Celina took 14 shots, including seven shots on goal, committed 10 fouls and three offsides and took three corner kicks. Goalkeeper Emme Norman had three saves.

Salado took three shots on goal, including Lucy Johnson’s goal. Channing Finch had five saves while Reese Smith had one. Salado committed four fouls and had two corner kicks.

The Lady Eagles end their season at 27-2. Celina ends the season with a 26-1-1 record.