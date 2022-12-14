Lady Eagles fall to Burnet on the road 52-49

Posted on by Tim Fleischer

Salado Lady Eagles let an eight-point halftime lead slip through their fingers on the road Dec. 6, falling to the Burnet Lady Dawgs 52-49.

Burnet held Salado to just five fourth-quarter points and poured on 13 over the final minutes to take the win.

Karlee Konarik scored 12 points to lead the Lady Eagles. She also had 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 deflections, a steal and 2 blocks.

Ally Ihler followed with 10 points. Ihler also had 2 rebounds, 4 assists and a deflection.

Also scoring for Salado were Harley Droulliard, 9 points, 6 rebounds, an assists and a steal; Elsi Law, 6 points, 10 rebounds, an assists, a deflection, a steal and 2 blocks; Brooke McLaurin, 4 points, 1 rebound, a deflection and a steal; Ariel Cebreco, 3 points, a rebound, a deflection and a steal; Lorali Bookout, 3 points, 3 assists and a deflection;Giselle Salazar, 2 points, 2 rebounds and Elly Wade, a rebound.

