Lady Eagles go 2-of-5 at Coach Smith Tournament

Salado Lady Eagles won two of their five games in the Coach Smith basketball Dec. 2-4.

RHS 44

SHS 51

Salado Lady Eagles beat Rogers in the first round of the Coach Smith Tournament 51-44 on Dec. 2.

Kenslee Konarik led the girls with a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 boards. She also had 5 steals, 3 deflections and 2 blocks.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Darci Pryor, 6 points, 5 rebounds and a steal; Brooke McLaurin, 6 points, 7 rebounds, an assist and a steal; Harley Droulliard, 5 points, 5 assists, 2 steals and 3 deflections; Ally Ihler, 5 points and an assist; Reese Witmer, 4 points, 2 rebounds, a steal and a deflection; Marissa Lancaster, 3 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a deflection; Nikki Poole, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 deflections and a block; Elly Wade, 1 point.

DHS 53

SHS 21

Salado lost to Decatur in the second round, 53-21 on Dec. 2.

Konarik led Salado with 13 points, 9 rebounds, a deflection and a block.

Also scoring were Droulliard, 4 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, an assist and a deflection; McLaurin, 2 points, 4 rebounds; Ihler, 2 points, a rebound and an assist; Poole, 2 rebounds; Pryor, 1 rebound, an assist and a steal, and Lancaster, Wade and Witmer, 1 rebound each.

LHS 30

SHS 25

The Lady Eagles lost to Liberty Hill in the early game Dec. 3, 30-25.

Konarik had another double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. She also had 5 blocks, 5 deflections, an assist and a steal.

Also scoring were Droulliard, 5 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, a steal and deflection; Ihler, 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals; Lancaster, 1 point, 2 rebounds, an assist and a steal; Witmer, 2 rebounds and a steal; Poole, a rebound and an assist and Pryor, a rebound and a steal.

LASA 13

SHS 83

Salado Lady Eagles wiped out the Liberal Arts and Sciences Academy, 83-13, in the morning game on Dec. 4.

Konarik led Salado with 23 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 deflections and a block.

Pryor followed with 14 points, 5 rebounds and a steal.

McLaurin also had double figures with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and an assist.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were these: Lancaster, 9 points, 4 rebounds, a steal and a deflection; Ally Ihler, 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 deflections, an assist and a steal; Witmer, 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and an assist; Poole, 5 points, 2 rebounds and a deflection; Droulliard, 2 points, 6 steals, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 deflections and Wade, 2 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

HHS 59

SHS 54

The Lady Eagles couldn’t overcome the Hutto Lady Hippos’ first half lead of 31-27, falling in their final game of the Coach Smith Tournament, 59-54, Dec. 4.

Ihler led the girls with 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a deflection.

Konarik followed with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 deflections and a block.

McLaurin had 11 points, 8 rebounds and a steal.

Droulliard scored 11 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, a steal and a deflection.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Pryor, 2 points, 4 rebounds, and a steal; Witmer, 2 points and a rebound and Poole, 1 point, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.