Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles went 7-1, losing in the semi-finals of the Gold Bracket in the Leander-Georgetown-East View volleyball tournament Aug. 15-17. The tourney had 20 teams competing. The 9-1 Lady Eagles are ranked #5 in 4A volleyball by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Ladies beat Giddings

The Lady Eagles beat Giddings in two, 25-14 and 25-11, in the first round of the tourney Aug. 15.

Scoring aces were Kael Wilcox, 2, and Kaylee Bragg and Karlee Konarik, 1 each.

Recording kills were Wilcox, 5, Payton Ortega, 4, Elsie Law, Mazzy Johnson and Haley Brown, 3 each and Charli Niu, 1.

Morris had 2 blocks and an assisted block, Wilcox had a block and an assisted block, Johnson and Law had assisted blocks.

Assists: Konarik, 12, Niue, 7, and Bragg, Johnson and Shelby Hollywood, 1 each.

Digs: Hollywood, 7, Bragg and Johnson, 4 each, Morris and Konarik, 3 each, Niu and Wilcox, 2 and Ortega, 1.

Ladies beat Ellison

Salado beat Ellison 2-1 on Aug. 15.

Aces: Morris, 4, Brown, 3, Niu, 2, Bragg and Hollywood, 1 each.

Kills: Brown, 7, Law, Morris and Wilcox, 6 each, Niu and Ortega, 3 each; Johnson, 1.

Blocks: Morris and Ortega, 3 assisted block, Law, a block and an assisted block, Niu, assisted block.

Assists: Niu, 25, Johnson, 2, Ortega, Morris, Konarik and Wilcox, 1 each.

Digs: Johnson and Hollywood, 12 each, Niu, 8, Morris, Wilcox and Bragg, 5 each; Ortega, 4, Konarik, 3, Kate Maedgen, 2, Brown, 1.

Ladies beat McNeil

Salado beat McNeil 2-0 on Aug. 15.

Aces: Brown, 9, Niu and Wilcox, 1 each.

Kills: Wilcox, 10, Brown, 4, Niu and Ortega, 3 each and Law, 1.

Assists: Niu, 15, Brown, 3, Johnson, 2, and Hollywood, 1.

Digs: Hollywood and Niu, 7 each, Ortega, 6, Konarik, 5, Wilcox and Johnson, 3 each, Brown, 2 and Morris, 1.

Ladies beat Clear Falls

The girls beat Clear Falls in two, 25-18 and 26-24, on Aug. 16.

Aces: Morris and Hollywood, 1 each.

Kills: Wilcox, 7, Brown, 6, Niu, 4, Morris and Law, 3 each and Ortega, 2.

Blocks: Morris and Law, 3 each, Wilcox, 2, Niu and Ortega, 1 each.

Assists: Niu, 14, Hollywood and Konarik, 2 each, Ortega, Johnson, Wilcox and Brown, 1 each.

Digs: Niu, 8, Hollywood, 6, Konarik, 5, Bragg and Johnson, 4 each, Wiclox and Brown, 3 each nd Morris, 1.

Ladies beat Kingdom Collegiate

Salado beat Kingdom Collegiate Academy in two, 25-19 and 25-20, on Aug. 16.

Aces: Niu and Johnson, 2 each, Morris, Bragg and Maedgen, 1 each.

Kills: Brown, 6, Law, 5, Niu, Johnson and Wilcox, 4 each, Morris, 2, Ortega, and Hollywood, 1 each.

Blocks: Wilcox and Law, 1 each.

Assists: Niu, 18, Bragg, Ortega, Hollywood and Konarik, 1 each.

Digs: Hollywood and Konarik, 4 each, Ortega, 3, Niu, Bragg, Wilcox and Law, 2 each and Morris, Johnson and Law, 1 each.

Ladies sweep Robinson

Salado swept Robinson 25-17 and 25-20 Aug. 16.

Aces: Brown and Niu, 2 each, Johnson, 1.

Kills: Ortega, 5, Morris, 4, Niu, Wilcox,Law and Brown, 3 each.

Blocks: Morris, 3, Ortega, Law and Brown, 1 each.

Assists: Niu, 12, Bragg abd Irtegam 2 each, Johnson, Hollywood and Law, 2 each.

Digs: Niu and Hollywood, 9 each, Johnson and Konarik, 4 each, Brown, 3, Bragg, 2, and Ortega, Wilcox and Law, 1 each.

Ladies sweep Belton

Salado beat Belton in two, 26-24 and 25-17 Aug. 17 to reach the semi-final round.

Aces: Niu, 2, Morris, Johnson and Brown, 1 each.

Kills: Brown, 9, Ortega, 7, Niu and Wilcox, 4 each, Morris and Law, 2 each and Johnson, 1.

Blocks: Morris, 3, Ortega and Law, 2 each, Niu and Brown, 1 each.

Assists: Niu, 18, Johnson, Brown and Hollywood, 2 each, and Konarik, 1.

Digs: Niu, 9, Brown, 8, Hollywood, 7, Konarik, 5, Bragg and Johnson, 3 each, Morris, 2 and Ortega and Law, 1 each.

Ladies fall to LaVernia

LaVernia beat Salado 25-18 and 25-15 Aug. 17 to reach the finals, where they lost to Georgetown.

Aces: Johnson, Wilcox and Brown, 1 each.

Kills: Brown, 4, Law, 3, Ortega, 2, Niu, Morris and Wilcox, 1 each.

Blocks: Morris, Ortega and Law, 2 each; Niu and Wilcox, 1 each.

Assists: Niu, 9, Hollywood, 2, Johnson, 1.

Digs: Hollywood, 5, Johnson, and Digs, 3 each, Morris, Bragg, Wilcox, and Brown, 2 each, Ortega and Konarik, 1 each.