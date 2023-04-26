Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles won the 4A Region III golf tournament and will return to the State Tournament,

The girls led China Spring by just two strokes and Lampasas by four strokes with a team total of 362 after the first round of 18 holes.

After nine holes on the second day, Salado still held the same lead of China Spring and Lampasas.

Salado Lady Eagles are 4A Region III Champions: Above, from left are Elliot Self, Madeline Rakowitz, Lydia Burleson, Coach Scott Ringo, Cooper Meyer, Reese Rich. (Courtesy photo)



“The girls played significantly better day two on the back nine than their opponents did,” said coach Scott Ringo. “Their ability to score and hold it together over the most difficult nine holes was the difference.” The Lady Eagles ended the second day with a team total of 356 for a two-day total of 718. Lampasas overtook China Spring with a 374 day two total, finishing with a 740 team score. China Spring finished the second day with a 389 for a two-day total of 753.

China Spring had the top individual, Hannah Antunes, who finished with a two-day total of 150.

Cooper Meyer led Salado, placing third overall. She shot an 82 on day one and an 84 on day two for a 166 total.

Lydia Burleson shot twin 89s to place 10th overall with a 178.

Elliot Self had rounds of 94 and 91 to place 13th in the field.

Reese Rich had rounds of 97 and 92 to place 15th and round out the team scoring.

Madeline Rakowitz had a two-day score of 200, placing 23rd.

Shooting as an individual, Claire Kunders had a two-day total of 210 to tie for 37th.