Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles will face the #8 Bellville Lady Brahmas in the Region III finals after sweeping the Livingston Jays on Nov. 7.

They will face Bellville at 6 p.m Nov. 10 again at Leon High School.



This is the fourth straight trip to the Region finals under coach Clint Brown. The Lady Eagles have played in the State Semi-finals three of the last four years. They have yet to advance to the state finals, but this seems like a year of destiny to this reporter of 38 years.

Salado dominated the Livingston Lady Jays 25-21, 25-13 and 25-16 in the Region III semi-finals Nov. 7 in Leon.

The first set was the only competitive set of the match as Salado won 25-20.

The first set was the only one in which Livingston held an edge The Jays went up 3-1 early but Salado quickly took control on a three-point service by Presley Ortega. Salado later went up 21-14 on a four-point service by Ortega. As always, Charli Niu fed her killers Ayvah Smith, Mazzy Johnson, Kaylee Bragg and Naomi Niu to extend the lead.

Salado lead by as much as six before letting Livingston close the gap.

The second set wasn’t even close. Salado took the lead at 2-1 and never let it up. On almost every service, the Lady Eagles stacked up up points. Again, it was the lady with perhaps the best hands in the state feeeding her killers for shots that could not be defended. Salado won every extended volley. At one point, Salado led 22-10, the biggest lead of the set.

The third set was a carbon copy of the first. After being tied at 1-1, Salado took the lead and never let go.