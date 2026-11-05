Salado Village Voice

By Tim Fleischer

Editor-in-Chief

Salado Lady Eagles will face the 30-12 Livingston Lady Lions in the 4A-1 Region III semi-finals after sweeping Needville in the Area Round and Sealy in the Bi-District Round of the volleyball playoffs. The match will be 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at Leon High School.



SHS 25 25 25 3

NHS 11 16 21 0

Salado Lady Eagles took one hour to sweep the Needville Lady Jays at Navasota High School Nov. 3. The girls spent four times as much time on the road as they did the court as they dispatched the Lady Jays 25-11, 25-16 and 25-21.

The first set began and ended with aces by Salado. Presley Ortega started the match with an ace and Addison Gunter ended the set with an ace.

Gunter also ran off four straight points off her serve to give Salado a 7-1 lead. She started with an ace while Charli Niu fed Naomi Niu and Ayvah Smith the ball for kills.

Mazzy Johnson had back-to-back kills and a block to put Salado up 12-4.

Ortega put the game beyond reach, running off four service point for a 23-10 lead. Smith had 2 kills, Ortega and Naomi Niu, 1 kill each in the run.

The second set was much the same as the first with Charli Niu feeding her favorites for devastating kills over the Jays. Johnson had 5 kills in the set.

In the third set, Salado took a big early lead of 15-7 on a three-serve, two-ace service by Gunter. Smith had back-to-back aces to put Salado up 18-9.

Charli Niu set to Smith for the match-winning kill at 7:00 p.m. on the nose.