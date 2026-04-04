Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles will face the four-time defending state soccer champion Celina Lady Bobcats in the 4A, DIv. 1 UIL State Soccer Championship match at 11 a.m. April 9 at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.



The Lady Eagles beat San Antonio Davenport 2-1 on April 2 at Del Valle Stadium to reach the state finals for the first time under Head Coach Michael Goos. Goos has led the Lady Eagles to five state soccer tournament appearances: 2016, 2021, 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Avery Hibner put the ball in the net at 26:55 after the Davenport goalkeeper had defended a corner shot. Salado took a 1-0 lead at the half.

In the first half, the Lady Eagles had three shots on goal and four missed shots. They had two corner kicks and one free kick.

Davenport had two shots on goal and missed four shots in the first half. They had four free kicks in the first half.

Davenport tied the game on a penalty kick by Abby Simon with 23:01 left to play.

Salado took the lead with 6:09 left to play when Paige Stock took a shot across the goal to put it in the back corner of the net.

Over the final three minutes, Salado defended the ball on their side of the field by continually kicking the advances by Davenport out of bounds.

In the second half, Salado took three shots on goal and missed six shots. The girls had three corner kicks and a free kick in the second half.

Davenport took six shots on goal and had two missed shots. They had three free kicks, a corner kick and a penalty kick for a goal in the second.