Lady Eagles hold on to second place in District with wins over China Spring, Gatesville

Salado Lady Eagles are in second place in District 23-4A after beating Gatesville and China Spring last week. With the wins, Salado is 19-9 on the year and 4-1 in district as of presstime Jan. 24.

Lady Eagles 60

China Spring 29

Salado Lady Eagles shut out China Spring in the first quarter, 13-0 and went on to easily win, 60-29.

Karlee Konarik led the girls with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 6 deflections, 3 steals and a block.

Elsie Law followed with 13 points, 14 rebounds, an assist and a block.

Also scoring were Harley Droulliard, 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, a deflection and a steal; Ally Ihler, 8 points, 3 rebounds, 4 deflections, a steal and a block; Brooke McLaurin, 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 deflections; Ariel Cebreco, 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 deflections and a steal; Lorali Bookout, 2 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and a steal and Giselle Salazar, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 deflections.

Ariel Cebreco puts up a shot against the China Spring Lady Cougars. (Photo by Royce WIggin)

Lady Eagles 40

Gatesville 27

Salado Lady Eagles beat Gatesville 40-27 on Jan. 17.

Ally Ihler led the girls with 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, a deflection and 5 steals.

Ariel Cebreco also had 10 points, adding 4 rebounds, 4 deflections and 2 steals.

Also scoring were Karlee Konarik, 9 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 deflections and 3 steals; Harley Droulliard, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 deflections and 3 steals; Elsie Law, 6 points, 8 rebounds, 3 deflections, a steal and a block; Brooke McLaurin, 4 points, 9 rebounds, an assist, 3 deflections and a steal; Giselle Salazar, 3 points, 2 assists, 2 deflections and 2 steals; Elly Wade, 2 points, 4 rebounds and a deflection and Lorali Bookout, a rebound, 3 assists and 6 steals.



SHS JV Red 60

CSHS JV 40

Salado JV Red Lady Eagles beat China Spring JV 60-40 on Jan. 20.

Riley Guthrie led the girls with 23 points. Also scoring were Brianna Tutor, 10 points, Lola Haas, 9 points, Brooklyn Williamson, 8 points, Mechell Estrada, 6 points, and Abigail Klein, 2 points,

SHS JV Red 51

GHS JV 34

Salado JV Red lady Eagles beat Gatesville 51-34 on Jan. 17.

Ainsleigh Liebig led Salado with 16 points. Also scoring: Brianna Tutor, 9 points, Brooklyn Williamson, 8 points, Riley Guthrie, 8 points, Abigail Klein, 4 points, Lola Haas, 3 points, Mechell Estrada, 2 points.