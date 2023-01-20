Lady Eagles in second place in District 23-4A basketball

Salado Lady Eagles are in second place in District 23-4A following convincing wins over Robinson and Connally last week to improve to 17-9 and 2-1 in district play.

Lady Eagles 40

Robinson 27

Friday the Thirteenth turned out to be a luck day for the Lady Eagles as they breezed past the Lady Rockets 40-27 at home Jan. 13.

The Lady Eagles led 17-5 at the end of the first. The Lady Rockets closed the gap to 23-16 at the half but Salado extended it to 34-19 at the end of the fourth.

Ally Ihler led the girls with 17 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, a deflection, 2 steals and a block

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Ariel Cebreco, 6 points, 3 rebounds and a steal; Karlee Konarik, 4 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and 2 deflections; Brooke McLaurin, 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 deflections and a block; Harley Droulliard, 3 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 deflections and 4 steals; Lorali Bookout, 2 points, 4 rebounds and 5 deflections; Giselle Salazar, 2 points, 3 rebounds and a deflection; Elsie Law, 2 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, a deflection and a steal and Elly Wade, a rebound, a deflection and a steal.

Lady Eagles 43

Connally 37

Elsie Law scored 12 of her game-high 14 points in the fourth quarter, hitting all four of her free throw attempts down the stretch to lead the Lady Eagles past Connally, 43-37, on the road Jan. 10.

The teams were knotted at 9 at the end of the first and at 20 at the half. Connally led by a point, 26-25 going into the fourth, when the Lady Cadets sent Law to the free throw line twice and Loria Bookout five times, where she made six of her 10 attempts.

Salado sent Connally to the free throw line seven times in the game. The Cadets sent the Lady Eagles to the charity stripe 15 times in the game, where they converted 15 of 29 shots.

Law added 7 rebounds, an assist, 3 steals and 3 blocks to her 14 points.

Karlee Konarik followed with 8 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 deflections and 2 steals.

Also scoring were Bookout, 6 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 deflections and a steal; Brooke McLaurin, 6 points, 2 rebounds and a deflection; Harley Droulliard, 5 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, a deflection and 2 steals; Ally Ihler, 4 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, a deflection and a block and Ariel Cabreco, 2 rebounds.

JV Red 34

Robinson JV 31

Salado JV Lady Eagles bested Robinson in a home game Jan. 13.

Salado trailed 3-4 in the first quarter and entered the half down 13-15.

The JV Lady Eagles outscored Robinson 11-6 in the third quarter to take a 24-21 lead and matched Robinson’s 10 points in the fourth to secure the win 34-31.

Brooklyn Williamson led Salado in scoring with 11 points Followed by Ainsleigh Liebig, 10 points.

Also scoring were Riley Guthrie, 9 points, Brianna Tutor, 3 points, Addison Matthews, 1 point.

JV Red 64

W. Connally JV 37

Salado JV Lady Eagles dominated Waco Connally 64-37 on the road Jan. 10.

Salado leapt out to a 22-7 lead over the JV Cadets in the first quarter and scored 18 points in the second to enter the half with a daunting 40-17 lead.

The JV Lady Eagles scored 13 in the third to lead 53-33 and added 11 points in the fourth for the 64-37 win.

Tutor led Salado in scoring with 14 points. Followed by Guthrie and Liebig, each with 11 points.

Also scoring were Abigail Klein, 9 points, Matthews, 6 points, Williamson, 5 points, Lola Haas and Mechell Estrada, 4 points each.

Salado JV White 31

Robinson 37

Robinson scored 18 points in the fourth and held the Salado JV White Lady Eagles to 4 points to overtake them for the 37-31 win on Jan. 13.

Salado led 16-13 at the half.

Reese Franks led the girls with 13 points.

Also scoring were Nicole Moreno, 5 points, Kensley Free, 3 points, Brynlee Myers, Lily Gillette, Kirstine Carstens, Corinne Wyche, Jayden Wilson amd Presli Thompson, 2 points each.