Lady Eagles knocked out of playoffs by Jasper

Jasper Lady Bulldogs swept the Salado Lady Eagles in the Area Round of the 4A softball playoffs, ending Salado’s season with a 21-11 record.
Salado 3
Jasper 10
Jasper put up five runs in the first two innings and added another five in the fourth, staving off the Salado Lady Eagles 10-3 in the opening game of their best-of-three series played in Madisonville.
Salado was able to put up a run in the top of the fifth. Angel Van de Plas led off the innings with a walk and stole second base. A single by Victoria Giganti put runners at the corners. Lexi Dudeczka singled to right to score Van de Plas.
Giselle Salazar scored a run in the sixth on a wild pitch after walking and advancing on a single by Pazlee Conrad.
With two outs on the books in the top of the seventh, Rylee Litchfield doubled to deep centerfield. She scored on a single to left by Bri Waters.
Lineup AB R H RBI
Lexi Dudeczka 3 0 1 1
Harley
Drouillard 4 0 0
Katey Bartek 3 0 0 0
Ryley Litchfield 4 1 1 0
Bri Waters 3 0 1 1
Hannah Hudson 1 0 0 0
Giselle Salazar 3 1 0 0
Pazlee Conrad 2 0 1 0
Angel
Van de Plas 2 1 0 0
Vic Giganti 1 0 1 0
Brooklyn
Williamson – – – –
Totals 26 3 5 2
Jasper 8
Salado 6
Salado briefly led Jasper in their second game May 7 at Madisonville, but the Lady Bulldogs put up five runs in the second to take control, hanging on to win 8-6.
Jasper scored two runs in the top of the first.
The Lady Eagles answered with three runs in the bottom of the first. Lexi Dudeczka led off with a walk. Rylee Litchfield singled and Bri Waters knocked the ball over centerfield to score three runs.
Waters singled with an out in the sixth and scored on an error.
Jasper added a run in the seventh for an 8-4 lead.
Harley Drouillard singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh and Bartek hit a two-run homer over center base.
Lineup AB R H RBI
Lexi Dudeczka 2 1 0 0
Harley Drouillard 4 1 2
Katey Bartek 3 1 2 2
Ryley Litchfield 4 1 1 0
Bri Waters 4 2 2 3
Giselle Salazar 4 0 0 0
Pazlee Conrad 2 0 2 0
Angel
Van de Plas 3 0 0 0
Vic Giganti 2 0 0 0
Brooke
McLaurin – – – –
Totals 28 6 9 5