Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

You are here: Home / Salado Sports / Salado Lady Eagles Softball / Lady Eagles knocked out of playoffs by Jasper

Lady Eagles knocked out of playoffs by Jasper

by

Jasper Lady Bulldogs swept the Salado Lady Eagles in the Area Round of the 4A softball playoffs, ending Salado’s season with a 21-11 record.

  

Salado 3

Jasper 10

Jasper put up five runs in the first two innings and added another five in the fourth, staving off the Salado Lady Eagles 10-3 in the opening game of their best-of-three series played in Madisonville.

Salado was able to put up a run in the top of the fifth. Angel Van de Plas led off the innings with a walk and stole second base. A single by Victoria Giganti put runners at the corners. Lexi Dudeczka singled to right to score Van de Plas. 

Giselle Salazar scored a run in the sixth on a wild pitch after walking and advancing on a single by Pazlee Conrad. 

With two outs on the books in the top of the seventh, Rylee Litchfield doubled to deep centerfield. She scored on a single to left by Bri Waters.

 

Lineup AB R H RBI

Lexi Dudeczka 3 0 1 1

Harley 

Drouillard 4 0 0

Katey Bartek 3 0 0 0

Ryley Litchfield 4 1 1 0

Bri Waters 3 0 1 1

Hannah Hudson 1 0 0 0

Giselle Salazar 3 1 0 0

Pazlee Conrad 2 0 1 0

Angel 

Van de Plas 2 1 0 0

Vic Giganti 1 0 1 0

Brooklyn 

Williamson – – – –

Totals 26 3 5 2

« of 3 »

 

 

Jasper 8

Salado 6

Salado briefly led Jasper in their second game May 7 at Madisonville, but the Lady Bulldogs put up five runs in the second to take control, hanging on to win 8-6.

Jasper scored two runs in the top of the first. 

The Lady Eagles answered with three runs in the bottom of the first. Lexi Dudeczka led off with a walk. Rylee Litchfield singled and Bri Waters knocked the ball over centerfield to score three runs.

Waters singled with an out in the sixth and scored on an error.

Jasper added a run in the seventh for an 8-4 lead. 

Harley Drouillard singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh and Bartek hit a two-run homer over center base. 

Lineup AB R H RBI

Lexi Dudeczka 2 1 0 0

Harley Drouillard 4 1 2

Katey Bartek 3 1 2 2

Ryley Litchfield 4 1 1 0

Bri Waters 4 2 2 3

Giselle Salazar 4 0 0 0

Pazlee Conrad 2 0 2 0

Angel 

Van de Plas 3 0 0 0

Vic Giganti 2 0 0 0

Brooke 

McLaurin – – – –

Totals 28 6 9 5

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin