Lady Eagles knocked out of playoffs by Jasper

Jasper Lady Bulldogs swept the Salado Lady Eagles in the Area Round of the 4A softball playoffs, ending Salado’s season with a 21-11 record.

Salado 3

Jasper 10

Jasper put up five runs in the first two innings and added another five in the fourth, staving off the Salado Lady Eagles 10-3 in the opening game of their best-of-three series played in Madisonville.

Salado was able to put up a run in the top of the fifth. Angel Van de Plas led off the innings with a walk and stole second base. A single by Victoria Giganti put runners at the corners. Lexi Dudeczka singled to right to score Van de Plas.

Giselle Salazar scored a run in the sixth on a wild pitch after walking and advancing on a single by Pazlee Conrad.

With two outs on the books in the top of the seventh, Rylee Litchfield doubled to deep centerfield. She scored on a single to left by Bri Waters.

Lineup AB R H RBI

Lexi Dudeczka 3 0 1 1

Harley

Drouillard 4 0 0

Katey Bartek 3 0 0 0

Ryley Litchfield 4 1 1 0

Bri Waters 3 0 1 1

Hannah Hudson 1 0 0 0

Giselle Salazar 3 1 0 0

Pazlee Conrad 2 0 1 0

Angel

Van de Plas 2 1 0 0

Vic Giganti 1 0 1 0

Brooklyn

Williamson – – – –

Totals 26 3 5 2

Jasper 8

Salado 6

Salado briefly led Jasper in their second game May 7 at Madisonville, but the Lady Bulldogs put up five runs in the second to take control, hanging on to win 8-6.

Jasper scored two runs in the top of the first.

The Lady Eagles answered with three runs in the bottom of the first. Lexi Dudeczka led off with a walk. Rylee Litchfield singled and Bri Waters knocked the ball over centerfield to score three runs.

Waters singled with an out in the sixth and scored on an error.

Jasper added a run in the seventh for an 8-4 lead.

Harley Drouillard singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh and Bartek hit a two-run homer over center base.

Lineup AB R H RBI

Lexi Dudeczka 2 1 0 0

Harley Drouillard 4 1 2

Katey Bartek 3 1 2 2

Ryley Litchfield 4 1 1 0

Bri Waters 4 2 2 3

Giselle Salazar 4 0 0 0

Pazlee Conrad 2 0 2 0

Angel

Van de Plas 3 0 0 0

Vic Giganti 2 0 0 0

Brooke

McLaurin – – – –

Totals 28 6 9 5