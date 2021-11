Salado lost a home game to Lorena 52-30 on Nov. 8 in the basketball season opener.

Ally Ihler and Darci Pryor led the girls with 7 points each. Ihler had 5 rebounds, 3 steals and a deflected shot. Pryor had 2 rebounds, a steal and a deflection.

Brooke McLaurin followed with 6 points and 7 rebounds.

Kenslee Konarik had 4 points, 8 rebounds, a steal and 3 deflected shots.

Reese Witmer had 4 points, 3 rebounds, an assist.

Harley Droulliard had 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 deflections.