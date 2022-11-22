Lady Eagles off to 5-3 start in young basketball season

Salado Lady Eagles are off to a 5-3 start in the basketball season, having competed in the Marble Falls tourney Nov. 17-19 after non-district games against Taylor, Lake Belton.

SHS 62

THS 26

Salado opened their season with a dominant 62-26 win on the road over the Taylor Lady Ducks Nov. 7.

Salado led 35-20 at the half and held the Lady Ducks to six points in the second half.

Ally Ihler and Karlee Konarik led the girls with 12 points each. Konarik added 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 deflections and a steal. Ihler had 3 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections and 5 steals.

Harley Droulliard and Ariel Cebreco followed with 10 points each. Cebreco grabbed 8 rebounds along with 4 steals, 3 deflections and an assist. Droulliard had 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 deflections and 4 steals.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Brooke McLaurin, 7 points, 7 rebounds, an assist and a steal; Reese Witmer, 6 points, a rebound, an assist, a steal and a block; Lorali Bookout, 4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, a deflection and 2 steals; and Elly Wade, a point, 4 rebounds, 4 deflections and a steal.

LBHS 52

SHS 32

The Lady Eagles lost their home opener 52-32 to the Lake Belton Lady Broncos Nov. 11.

The Lady Broncos led the Lady Eagles 24-13 at the half.

Ihler led the girls with 8 points, 3 rebounds, a deflection, a steal and a block.

Droulliard scored 7 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 deflections.

Also scoring were Bookout, 6 points, 9 rebounds and a steal; Cebreco, 6 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, a deflection and a steal; Konarik, 3 points, 4 rebounds, an assists, 2 deflections and 2 steals and Wade, 2 points, a rebound and 2 deflections.

LHS 46

SHS 51

Salado Lady Eagles beat the Lorena Lady Leopards 51-46 in overtime Nov. 15.

The Lady Leopard led Salado 22-16 at the half Ihler scored 8 points to lead Salado to a 16-point third quarter, giving the Lady Eagles a 32-28 lead. Lorena closed the gap to send the game into overtime.

Bookout hit eight of 11 free throws and Law hit two of four in overtime to lift the Lady Eagles to the win..

McLaurin led the girls with 11 points, 8 rebounds and an assist.

Ihler had a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, an assist, four deflections and 3 steals.

Elsie Law also had a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, a steal and a block.

Also scoring for Salado: Bookout, 9 points, a rebound, an assist, a deflection and 3 steals; Konarik, 6 points, 8 rebounds, 3 deflections and a steal; Droulliard, 3 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, and a deflection and Wade, 2 points, a rebound and a deflection.

Marble Falls Tournament

SHS 55

MHS 57

Salado fell to Manor in the opening round of the Marble Falls Tournament Nov. 17 in a tightly fought contest.

The Lady Eagles led 18-15 after the first and 36-35 at the half. Manor took a 47-46 third quarter lead and held on for the 57-55 win.

Konarik led Salado with 20 points.

Also scoring for Salado were Ihler, 8 points; Droulliard, 8 points; Law, 5 points; Witmer, 4 points; Bookout, 4 points; Salazar, 2 points; Cebreco, 2 points and McLaurin, 2 points.

SHS 58

OHS 62

Salado Lady lost to Port O’Connor, 62-58, in the second round of the tournament Nov. 17.

The Lady Eagles trailed 31-30 at the half. They took a 43-39 lead into the fourth quarter but allowed O’Connor to score 21 points in the final period for the win.

Droulliard led Salado with 19 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists and a steal.

Ihler also had double figures with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 deflections, 2 steals and a block.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles: Witmer, 9 points, 6 rebounds and a steal; McLaurin, 8 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists; Konarik, 7 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal; Law, 2 points, 5 rebounds, an assist and a deflection; Wade, 1 point and a block.

DVHS 22

SHS 71

The Lady Eagles crushed Del Valle 71-22 in the third round of the tournament Nov. 18.

Salado led 27-14 at the half. The Lady Eagles poured on 27 points in the third and 17 in the fourth to blow out Del Valle.

Droulliard led the Lady Eagles with 15 points, 2 rebounds, a deflection and 2 steals.

Ihler followed with 12 points, 3 rebounds, 8 deflections and 4 steals.

Konarik scored 11 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 6 deflections and 4 steals.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles: Witmer, 8 points, a rebounds, a deflection and a steal; Law, 7 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, a deflection and a steal; McLaurin, 6 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 deflections, 4 steals and a block; Cebreco, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 deflections and 4 steals; Bookout, 5 points, 5 rebounds, an assist and 3 deflections; Giselle Salazar, 1 point, 6 rebounds, an assist, a deflection and 2 steals and Wade, 3 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections and a steal.

SHS 38

GHS 31

Salado beat Grapevine 38-31 in the fourth round of the Marble Falls Tournament Nov. 18.

The Lady Eagles held a comfortable 28-16 halftime lead.

Droulliard led Salado with 15 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

Law also scored double figures with 11 points, 4 rebounds and a block.

Also scoring for Salado were Konarik, 5 points, a rebound, an assist, 4 deflections, 2 steals and a block; McLaurin, 2 points, 11 rebounds, a deflection, a steal and a block; Ihler, 2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 deflections and a block; Salazar, 2 points, Bookout, a point, 4 assists and a deflection and Cebreco, a rebound.

WHS 41

SHS 48

Salado beat The Woodlands 48-41 Nov. 19 in the final round of the tournament.

The Woodlands led early on, 12-9 at the end of the first, but Salado scored 20 points in the second to take a 29-25 halftime lead. The Lady Eagles extended the lead to 38-31 at the end of the third and held on for the 48-41 win.

McLaurin led Salado with 11 points, 7 rebounds and 2 deflections.

Konarik also had 11 points, adding 5 rebounds, 3 deflections and a steal.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Law, 8 points, 10 rebounds, an assists, 2 deflections and 5 steals; Witmer, 6 points and 7 rebounds; Ihler, 6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 deflections and 5 steals; Droulliard, 6 points, 2 rebouinds, an assist, 2 deflections and a steal; Salazar, 2 rebounds and an assist and Bookout, a rebound and a steal.