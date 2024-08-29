Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles placed second in the Farmersville volleyball tournament Aug. 23-25, falling to Audrey in the championship match. Kael Wilcox and Elsie Law were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Lady Eagles sweep Royce City JV

The Lady Eagles swept Royce City JV in the first round Aug. 22, 25-4 and 25-11.

Scoring aces were Kaylee Bragg, 5, Macy Morris and Payton Ortega, 2 each.

Kills: Kate Maedgen, 4, Wilcox and Law, 3 each, Mazzy Johnson and Ortega, 2 each and Karlee Konarik, 1.

Blocks: Law, 4, Maedgen, 2, Wilcox and Ortega, 1 each.

Assists: Johnson, 11, Bragg, 2 and Morris and Konarik, 1 each.

Digs: Konarik, 5, Johnson, 3, Ortega, 2, Morris, Bragg and Wilcox, 1 each.

Ladies sweep Caddo Mills

Salado swept Caddo Mills in the second round, 25-20 and 25-21, on Aug. 22.

Aces: Shelby Hollywood, 2, Wilcox, Morris and Johnson, 1 each.

Kills: Haley Brown and Wilcox, 6 each, Ortega, 5, Morris and Law, 3 each.

Blocks: Law, 2, Morris, Johnson and Brown, 1 each.

Assists: Johnson, 18, Konarik and Wilcox, 2 each and Brown, 1.

Digs: Brown, 9, Hollywood and Wilcox, 8 each, Johnson, 5, Ortega, 2, and Morris and Konarik, 1 each.

Ladies beat Godley in 3

Salado beat Godley in three sets, 21-25, 25-18 and 25-16 on Aug. 22.

Aces: Brown, 4, Morris, Bragg, Johnson and Hollywood, 1 each.

Kills: Brown, 9, Law and Ortega, 8 each, Ortega, 6, Morris and Wilcox, 4 each, Johnson and Konarik, 1 each.

Blocks: Law, 3, Morris, Ortega, Johnson, 2 each.

Assists: Johnson, 24, Konarik, 3, Ortega and Hollywood, 1 each.

Digs: Johnson, 8, Brown, 6, Konarik, 5, Wilcox, 4, Ortega and Hollywood, 3 each, Morris, 2 and Law, 1.

Ladies beat Clyde

Salado beat Clyde in two sets, 25-20 and 25-13, on Aug. 23.

Aces: Morris, Hollywood,= and Brown, 1 each.

Kills: Law, 9, Brown, Morris, Wilcox, 5 each, Ortega, 3, Hollywood, 1.

Blocks: Morris, Johnson and Law, 2 each, Ortega and Brown, 1 each.

Assists: Johnson, 20, Bragg, 3, Ortega, Hollywood, and Law, 1 each.

Digs: Bragg, 6, Hollywood, 5, Ortega, Johnson, 3 each, Wilcox, Maedgen, Brown, 2 each and Konarik and Lola Haas, 1 each.

Salado loses to Central Heights

Salado lost in three to Central Heights, 21-25. 25-19, 3-4 on Aug. 23.

Aces: Morris, Bragg and Ortega, 1 each.

Kills: Law and Brown, 8, Wilcox, 4, Morris, 3, and Ortega, 2.

Blocks: Law, 4, Morris and Johnson, 3 each, Ortega, 2, and Wilcox, 1.

Assists: Johnson, 20, Maedgen and Bragg, 1 each.

Digs: Johnson, 9, Bragg, 7, Hollywood and Maedgen, 5 each, Konarik, 4, Morris, Ortega and Brown, 2 each.

Salado sweeps Central Heights

Salado swept Central Heights, 25-14 and 25-22 on Aug. 24.

Aces: Morris. 2, Bragg, Ortega, Hollywood and Brown, 1 each.

Kills: Brown, 11, Law and Ortega, 5 each, Morris and Wilcox, 4 each and Johnson, 2.

Blocks, Johnson, 2, Morris, Ortega and Law, 1 each.

Assists: Johnson, 24, Maedgen, 2, Law, 1.

Digs: Hollywood, 14, Bragg and Brown, 7 each, Maedgen, 5, Morris, 2, Johnson and Law, 2 each and Ortega, 1.

Ladies sweep Hereford

Salado swept Hereford 25-20 and 25-17 on Aug. 24.

Aces: Johnson, 2, Hollywood and Brown, 1 each.

Kills: Morris, 7, Wilcox and Brown, 6 each, Johnson and Law, 4 each, Ortega, 3.

Blocks: Johnson, 3, Ortega, 2 and Law, 2 each, Morris, 1.

Digs: Hollywood, 14, Johnson, 9, Bragg and Brown, 4 each, Morris and Konarik, 3 each, Ortega, 2, and Wilcox and Maedgen, 1 each.

Ladies lost to Aubrey

Salado fell to Aubrey in the championship match in two matches, 22-25, 22-25 on Aug. 24.

Aces: Johnson, 1.

Kills: Brown, 10, Wilcox, 5, Morris and Ortega, 4 each, Law, 3, Maedgen, 2.

Blocks: Morris, 3, Ortega, Johnson and Law, 2 each.

Assists: Johnson, 20, Bragg and Hollywood, 2 each, Konarik and Wilcox, 1 each.

Digs: Hollywood, 16, Johnson, 10, Bragg, 9, Brown, Konarik and Ortega, 5 each, Morris and Wilcox, 4 each, Maedgen, 2.

Ladies fall in four to Lake Belton

The Lady Eagles hosted Lake Belton Aug. 20, losing in four sets, 25-19, 19-25, 19-25, 18-25.

Aces: Bragg and Brown, 1 each.

Kills: Wilcox, 12, Ortega, 9, Brown, 7, Law, 6, Morris, 3, Johnson, Hollywood and Konarik, 1 each.

Blocks: Morris, 7, Hohnson, 3, Ortega and Law, 2 each and Brown, 1.

Assists: Johnson, 29, Morris, 3, Hollywood, 2, Bragg, Konarik, and Law, 1 each.

Digs: Johnson, 19, Hollywood and Konarik, 12 each, Ortega, 12, Brown, 7, Bragg, 6, Wilcox, 5, Morris and Law, 2 each.