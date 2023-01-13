Lady Eagles place second in Waller Classic

Salado Lady Eagles varsity soccer team placed second at the Waller Classic tournament Jan. 5-7.

Prior to the tournament, the girls were ranked #1 in state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

The girls battled Bay City ending in a tie breaker of PK kicks. Bay City came out on top.

The girls shut out Hardin Jefferson 3-0 in the first round of the tournament Jan. 5.

Salado’s first goal came from Cassie Vargas, who was assisted by Leyla Peralta. Their second goal was scored by Haley Piatak with the assist from Shelby Hollywood. The third and final goal of the game was scored by Evelyn Ackerman, who was assisted by Kamilla Grimmer.

Salado shut out Needville 5-0 in the second round of the tournament. Hollywood and Lexi Rice both scored two goals. Haley Piatak added a goal. Assists came from Reese Lange, Piatak (2), and Hollywood.

Goalkeepers Fran Blancaflor and Taylor Dabney recorded the shutouts in the first two matches of the tournament.

Salado Varsity Lady Eagles are (front row, from left) Taylor Dabney, Cassie Vargas, Leyla Peralta, Melanie Morrow, Lexi Rice, Mady Serna, Payton Cunningham, Shelby Hollywood; (back row from left) Kamilla Grimmer, Reese Lange, Maddy Schulz, Madyson Rosamond, Evelyn Ackerman, Ashlyn Williams, Haley Piatak, Rachel Bender, Skylar Gardner, Jillian Taylor, Kennedy Anthony, Izzy Blancaflor, Fran Blancaflor, Sydney Lange. (Courtesy photo)



The JV girls beat Midway 2-0 on Jan. 3. Mady Rosamond and Penelope Anderson scored goals.

On Dec. 30 the JV girls shut out Marble Falls 6-0. Scoring goals were Addison King, two goals, Penelope Anderson, Baleigh Rice and Cade Harris. Shut out assist from Camby Edmondson,