Salado Village Voice

By Tim Fleischer

Editor-in-Chief

The #1 ranked Salado Lady Eagles will face the seven-time and back-to-back defending state champions Decatur Eagles for the UIL 4A, Div. 1 volleyball championship at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Curtis Culwell Center, 4999 Naaman Forest Blvd. in Garland.

The match has been all season in the making as both teams plowed their way through the playoffs, sweeping all of their opponents in dominating fashion.

Decatur swept Aubrey 25-18, 25-13 and 25-14 while Salado dismantled Davenport 24-12, 25-16 and 25-15 in the two state semi-final matches played tonight. Charli Niu and Brylynn Beavers go up for a block against the Davenport Lady Wolves. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)

Decatur is ranked #2 in state behind Salado by Volleyball Insiders and the Texas Girls Coaches Association. Maxpreps has them ranked at #4.

Davenport led only once throughout the three sets, on an ace by Kylie Dahl.

In the first set, Presley Ortega led off with an ace and the Lady Eagles never looked back as they scored multiple points on every service except two.

Salado scored four points off of Ortega’s service to go up 14-8, thanks to an ace, a block by Ayvah Smith and Naomi Niu, a kill by Niu from an assist by Charli Niu and another block.

Salado extended its lead to 19-9 on a four-point service by Smith who had back-to-back aces.

Salado went up 23-11 on a three-point service by Kate Maedgen as Charli Niu fed Mazzy Johnson for two kills and had one herself.

The girls won on Naomi Niu’s serve on a block from Charli Niu.

After trailing 1-0 in the second set, Salado began to build a lead of 7-3 on a two-point service by Maedgen that featured Charli Niu feeding Johnson for back-to-back kills.

Davenport got within two at 10-8 on an ace by Presley Sigman but the Lady Eagles later rattled off four points on Maedgen’s serve with Charli Niu feeding two assists to Naomi Niu and one to Johnson for a 21-13 lead.

Salado won 25-16 on a kill by Johnson.

In the third set, Salado jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back. Davenport could only get within two at 4-2 before Smith had a five-point service to go up 9-2.

Salado doubled their score over Davenport at 15-7 and went up by 10 points, 18-8, on Johnson’s serve and Smith’s kill.

Naomi Niu’s kill at 21-10 gave Salado its largest lead of the set.

Davenport could not return the volley on Naomi Niu’s serve for the final point of the set and match, 25-15.