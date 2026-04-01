Salado Village Voice

By Tim Fleischer

Editor–in-Chief

Salado Lady Eagles will face San Antonio Davenport in the state semi-finals after blowing past the Vidor Lady Pirates 5-1 in the Region 3 Div.1 finals March 31 in Magnolia.

This is the third straight trip to the state semi-finals for the Lady Eagles. Salado was eliminated by SA Davenport last year 3-2.



Salado will be the home team against SA Davenport 7 p.m. April 2 at Del Valle High School, 5201 Ross Rd. in Del Valle.

The Lady Eagles had 11 shots on goal in the first half of their Region 3 final with Vidor, connecting on three of those shots for a 3-0 lead.

Salado dominated the first half, keeping the ball on the Vidor side of the field for most of the time. The Lady Eagles took 11 shots on goal and missed another five shots

But three of those shots connected.

Lucy Johnson scored with 23:09 left in the first half.

Catalina Campos Sanchez scored with 14:37 left in the first.

Cassidy Lange put the Lady Eagles up 3-0 with 5: 41 left in the half.

Vidor had two shots on goals, defended by Reese Smith, in the first half. The Lady Pirates missed two shots.

Vidor had six free kicks in the first half.

Salado had two free kicks in the first half and three corner kicks. The Lady Eagles were called offsides once in the first half, Vidor had two handballs and had one offsides call.

Vidor quickly scored to open the second half to make the score 3-1 on a shot by Jordyn Fowler.

Paige Stock scored when her shot across the field was deflected by a Lady Pirate into the goal with 23:37 left to play in the match.

Sanchez scored the final goal when a cross shot was defended by the Vidor goalie and she put the ball in the back of the net with 9:04 left to play.

Vidor had two shots on goal in the second half and three missed shots. The Lady Pirates had 10 free kicks, and three yellow cards.

Salado had four shots on goals, two missed shots, six free kicks, two corner kicks and a hand ball.