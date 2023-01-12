Lady Eagles split games against Lago Vista, La Vega

Salado Lady Eagles split their basketball games last week, beating Lago Vista easily and losing badly to the #7 La Vega Lady Pirates in their first district game.

Lady Eagles 69

Lago Vista 26

Salado Lady Eagles took a 17-9 first quarter lead over the visiting Lago Vista Lady Vikings and built it to a blowout win of 69-26 Jan. 3 in a non-district game.

Elsie Law led the girls with 19 points, 17 of them in the first half. She was perfect at the free throw line on seven attempts. She grabbed 10 rebounds to complete the double double and grabbed a steal.

Karlee Konarik followed with 13 points. She also had 1 rebound, 2 assists, a deflection and a steal.

Ally Ihler also had double figures with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 deflections and 4 steals.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Harley Droulliard, 9 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists; Brooke McLaurin, 6 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists; Elly Wade, 6 points, a rebound, 2 deflections and a steal; Ariel Cebreco, 4 points, a rebound, 2 assists, a deflection and a steal; Lorali Bookout, 5 rebounds and 4 steals and Giselle Salazar, 4 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections and a steal.

Lady Eagles 22

La Vega 85

Salado Lady Eagles lost a district game to the #7 La Vega Lady Pirates 85-22 on Jan. 6.

Konarik led the girls with 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 deflections. Also scoring were Law, 6 points, 7 rebounds, a deflection and a steal; Ihler, 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 deflections, a steal and a block; Cebreco , 2 points, a rebound and an assist; McLaurin, 2 points and 2 rebounds, Wade, 3 rebounds and a deflection and Giselle Salazar, 3 rebounds.

JV Red 58

Lago Vista 14

Salado Junior Varsity Red Lady Eagles jumped out to an 11-2 first quarter lead over the visiting Lago Vista Lady Vikings and never relinquished, winning 58-14 on Jan. 3.

Salado led 27-5 at the half and 43-17 after three.

Sophomores Ainsleigh Liebig and Brooklyn Williamson both scored 15 points to lead the girls.

Also scoring were Riley Guthrie and Brianna Tutor, 8 points each, Abigail Klein, 6 points, Lola Haas, 4 points and Addison Matthews, 2 points.

JV Red 42

La Vega JV 64

Salado JV Lady Eagles lost to La Vega 64-42 on Jan. 6.

The teams were tied at 17-17 after the first but La Vega took control in the second period, scoring 13 and holding Salado to 2. La Vega led 49-29 after the third.

Liebig led the girls with 18 points. Guthrie followed with 10 points.

Also scoring were Williamson, 5 points, Tutor, 3 points and Addison Matthews, Mechell Estrada and Brooklyn Lowe, 2 points each.

JV White 34

Jarrell JV 29

Salado JV White Lady Eagles beat their counterparts from Jarrell, 34-29, in a non-district home game Jan. 6.

Salado led 6-2 after the first and 18-11 at the half. Jarrell closed to within one in the third, 22-21.

Presli Thompson led the girls with 12 points.

Also scoring for Salado were Lily Gillette and Kensley Free, 6 points each, Reese Franks and Reagan Connor, 4 points each and Nicole Moreno, 2 points.