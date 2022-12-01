Lady Eagles split games with LaGrange, Academy

Salado Lady Eagles will host teams in the annual Coach Smith Invitational Tournament Dec. 1-3 after splitting their games last week, winning at home and losing on the road.

SHS 40

AHS 62

The Lady Eagles lost on the road to the Academy Lady Bees 62-40 on Nov. 21.

The Lady Bees jumped out to an 18-9 first quarter led and led 34-19 at the half. They led 47-27 after three.

Harley Droulliard led Salado with 11 points, getting the majority of her points shooting three-of-sis from beyond the arc. She also had 4 rebounds and an assist.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Karlee Konarik, 9 points, 2 rebounds, 3 deflections and 2 steals; Elsie Law, 8 points and 7 rebounds; Ally Ihler, 6 points, 5 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections, and a steal; Lorali, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, a deflection and a steal; Ariel Cebreco, 2 points, 3 rebounds, an assist and a steal and Reese Witmer, 2 points and a rebound.

LHS 38

SHS 60

The Lady Eagles beat La Grange Lady Leopard 60-38 in a home game Nov. 22.

Salado took a 19-6 first quarter lead and never looked back. The Lady Eagles led 40-16 at the half and 47-26 after three.

Two Lady Eagles had double figures. Law led the girls with a double-double. She scored 11 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and also had 7 deflections and 3 steals.

Ihler also had 11 points, She grabbed 3 rebounds, had 2 assists, 6 deflections, 6 steals and a block.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Brooke McLaurin, 8 points, 7 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections and 2 steals; Droulliard, 7 points, a rebound, 5 assists, 5 deflections and 3 steals; Cebreco, 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 deflections and 3 steals; Witmer, 6 points, 3 rebounds, 4 deflections and a steal; Elly Wade, 5 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals.

JV Red

LHS 14

SHS 55

The JV Red girls beat LaGrange 55-14 in a home game Nov. 22.

Riley Guthrie led the girls with 23 points. Ainsleigh Liebig also had double figures at 14 points.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Lola Haas, 6 points, Abigail Klein and Brianna Tutor, 4 points each and Brooklyn Williamson, 2 points.

SHS 30

AHS 35

Salado lost to Academy, 35-30, on the road Nov. 21.

Guthrie led the team with 13 points, followed by Haas and Liebig, 7 points each, Addison Matthews, 2 points and Tutor, 1 point.