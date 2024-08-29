Salado Village Voice

Lady Eagles start season with win over Stony Point

Salado Lady Eagles beat 6A Stony Point Tigers on the road in five sets, 25-21, 20-25, 15-25, 25-22 and 15-9 to start their season Aug. 12. Elsie Law led the girls with 11 kills while Mazzy Johnson and Kael Wilcox each had 10 kills. Johnson led the girls with  21 digs and Shelby  Hollywood had 17.