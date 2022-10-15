Lady Eagles stretch win streak to 14

The Lady Eagles (27-14) cruised comfortably to their 14th straight match victory in straight sets of the Lady Cadets of Waco Connally on Oct. 14.

Livia Niu would lead all attackers with 8 kills followed closely by a distributed attack from Haleigh Wilk (6), Reese Rich (6), Macy Morris (5), Elsie Law (5), and Haley Brown (4). Defense for Salado was solid all night as the back row unit had no weaknesses in part to gutsy play from Katey Bartek, Jordan Ferguson, Grace Clemons, and Rich. Wilk would keep the Connally serve receive on its heels as she collected another 7 aces to add to her team lead.

JV Red

Salado’s JV Red team took care of business against the Lady Cadets in two sets with scores of 25-8 and 25-10.

JV White

The Lady Eagles JV White team had to fight in three, but ultimately came out on top 25-9, 21-25, and 25-16. Camille Taylor continues to improve and be a force along with Elizabeth Markham and Lola Haas. The JV White improves to 20-9 on the year.