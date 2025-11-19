Salado Village Voice

1 2 3 F

Salaod Lady Eagles swept Bridge City Nov. 8, 25-12, 25-10 and 25-23 to face the District rivals Gateway College Prep in the 4A-Div 2 Region III Finals.

Naomi Niu led the girls with 2 aces, followed by Preseley Ortega and Charli Niu, 1 each.

Mazzy Johnsonled the girls with 18 kills, followed by Elsie Law, 11, Haley Brown, 8, Ayvah Smith and Charli Niu amd Naomi Niu, 4 each, Ortega and Kaylee Bragg, 1 each.

Law and Charli Niu had 2 blacoks each.

Charli Niu led the girls with 39 assists, followed by Bragg, Law and Kinsley Kopriva, 1 each.

Ortega led the girls with 16 digs, followed by Charli Niu, 10, Johnson, 9, Smith, 6, Brown and Kopriva, 4 each, Law and Naomi Niu, 2 and Kate Maedgen, 1.