Lady Eagles sweep Castleberry

Salado Varsity and JV Lady Eagles won their divisions of the Castleberry Soccer Tournaments Jan. 12-14.
The Varsity Lady Eagles played five games over three days and had shut out victories in all five games.
On Jan. 12, the Lady Eagles beat Richland 1-0 with Haley Piatak scoring the single goal. Later in the day, they shut out Kennedale 5-0 with goals from Lexi Rice, Shelby Hollywood, Sydney Lange, Piatak and Evelyn Ackerman. Assists came from Haley Piatak, two, and Hollywood.
The girls beat Benbrooke, 4-0, on Jan. 13 to advance to the semi-final match. Goals came from goals from Lange, Piatak, Rice and Hollywood. Assists came from by Piatak, Rice and Lange
Salado shut out Ennis, 6-0, in the semi-final game on Jan. 14. Goals came from Hollywood, Rice, Jillian Taylor, Cassie Vargas, Maddy Schulz, and Rachel Bender. Assists were made by Mady Serna and Vargas.
The Lady Eagles shut out Ferris, 6-0 for the Championship. Goals were scored by Piatak and Hollywood, two each, Sydney Lange, and Izzy Blancaflor. Assists by Hollywood, Reese Lange, and Sydney Lange.
With the wins, Salado is now 9-1 on the year.
JV Lady Eagles win Castleberry
The Junior Varsity Lady Eagles were also undefeated in the Castleberry soccer tournament Jan. 12-14.
On Jan. 12, the girls shut out Fossil Ridge 3-0. Goals were scored by Penelope Anderson, Cade Harris, and Britany Hernandez
On Jan. 13, the JV girls beat Richland 3-0. Goals came from Harris and Anderson, who scored two.
The JV girls beat RL Turner. 5-0, in the Championship match on Jan. 14. Goals came from Addison King, Cambry Edmondson, Emily Lemus, Harris and Anderson,