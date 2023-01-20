Lady Eagles sweep Castleberry

Salado Varsity and JV Lady Eagles won their divisions of the Castleberry Soccer Tournaments Jan. 12-14.

Varsity Lady Eagles Front Row: Fran Blancaflor, Melanie Morrow, Leyla Peralta, Haley Piatak, Lexi Rice, Skylar Gardner, Mady Serna Back Row: Ashlyn Williams, Maddy Schulz, Cassie Vargas, Jillian Taylor, Evelyn Ackerman, Izzy Blancaflor, Rachel Bender, Shelby Hollywood, Kamilla Grimmer, Reese Lange, Sydney Lange, Taylor Dabney.



The Varsity Lady Eagles played five games over three days and had shut out victories in all five games.

On Jan. 12, the Lady Eagles beat Richland 1-0 with Haley Piatak scoring the single goal. Later in the day, they shut out Kennedale 5-0 with goals from Lexi Rice, Shelby Hollywood, Sydney Lange, Piatak and Evelyn Ackerman. Assists came from Haley Piatak, two, and Hollywood.

The girls beat Benbrooke, 4-0, on Jan. 13 to advance to the semi-final match. Goals came from goals from Lange, Piatak, Rice and Hollywood. Assists came from by Piatak, Rice and Lange

Salado shut out Ennis, 6-0, in the semi-final game on Jan. 14. Goals came from Hollywood, Rice, Jillian Taylor, Cassie Vargas, Maddy Schulz, and Rachel Bender. Assists were made by Mady Serna and Vargas.

The Lady Eagles shut out Ferris, 6-0 for the Championship. Goals were scored by Piatak and Hollywood, two each, Sydney Lange, and Izzy Blancaflor. Assists by Hollywood, Reese Lange, and Sydney Lange.

With the wins, Salado is now 9-1 on the year.

Salado JV Lady Eagles Front Row: Payton Cunningham, Georgia Sitz, Maria Hernandez, Cade Harris, Thalia Alvarez, Britany Hernandez, Baleigh Ryce Back Row: Emily Lemus, Kinsey Yawn, Cambry Edmondson, Rylee Young, Penelope Anderson, Sofia Cadenas, Madyson Rosamond, Addison King.

JV Lady Eagles win Castleberry

The Junior Varsity Lady Eagles were also undefeated in the Castleberry soccer tournament Jan. 12-14.

On Jan. 12, the girls shut out Fossil Ridge 3-0. Goals were scored by Penelope Anderson, Cade Harris, and Britany Hernandez

On Jan. 13, the JV girls beat Richland 3-0. Goals came from Harris and Anderson, who scored two.

The JV girls beat RL Turner. 5-0, in the Championship match on Jan. 14. Goals came from Addison King, Cambry Edmondson, Emily Lemus, Harris and Anderson,